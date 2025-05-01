Hard Times For Quack Hospitals, Doctors In FCT As Wike Kicks

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed a total clampdown on unregistered hospital and quack medical personnel operating in the FCT, saying “henceforth, anyone found to be operating or working in an unregistered health facilities should be arrested and prosecuted.”

The FCT gave this directive while reacting to the death of a pregnant woman, at Afolmi Hospital, a private health facility located in Durumi, Abuja, following a caesarean section.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Saturday, that it was unfortunate that despite the free registration of pregnant women into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), most pregnant women were still not taking advantage of the scheme.

He said; “In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women enjoy free enrollment into the FHIS, which allows them free access, through the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centres, to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS).

“Also, in alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and demonstration the Wike-led FCTA zero tolerance for maternal mortality, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEONC) centers. These facilities also offer cesarean sections free of charge.

“Our pregnant women are once again urged to take advantage of this free health insurance scheme and stop visiting quack medical personnel and unregistered health facilities.”

It should be recalled that yesterday, Chekwube Chinagorom, a 35-year-old woman, was brought in dead to Asokoro District Hospital. She was reported to have died, following a Caesarean section, at Afolmi Hospital, Durumi, Abuja, an unregistered private facility operating in a substandard and unsafe medical environment.

She had been delivered of a live baby, who was subsequently referred to Asokoro District Hospital for care.

Investigation conducted by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC) revealed that Afolmi Hospital was not duly registered. At the time of inspection, only one staff member, Mr. Simon Elisha Godiya, who identified himself as a Junior Community Health Extension Worker (JCHEW) was present on duty.

Mr. Godiya reported that the surgical operation was performed by one Murtala Jumma in conjunction with another unidentified individual. All attempts to reach Murtala Jumma via phone were unsuccessful.

Shortly after the PHERMC team arrived at the facility, a detachment of officers from the Nigeria Police, Durumi Divisional Headquarters, also arrived. The case was immediately handed over to the Police for further investigation.

The officer in charge requested that the PHERMC team accompany them to the station to formally record the incident, and the team complied accordingly. The Nigeria Police is currently assisting in identifying the individuals responsible for the surgery, verifying their qualifications, and investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the late Chekwube Chinagorom at Afolmi Hospital.