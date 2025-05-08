43rd Convocation Of IAUE Holds  May 30-31

The 43rd Convocation Ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria has been scheduled for Friday 30th and Saturday 31st May, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Senate, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku during the statutory meeting of Senate on Wednesday April 30th, 2025 at the Postgraduate Hall.

The Chairman who emphasized the need to hold this academic ritual annually rather than combining it, charged all Heads of Department, Deans of Faculty and Director of Centres to ensure that all results are submitted promptly to enable deserving students to graduate in May.

The Vice Chancellor also urged Lecturers to advise and ensure that their students register their courses at the beginning of every academic session, warning that failure to do so would result in delayed or withheld results.

Professor Onuchuku announced that the New Gate House currently under construction by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is nearing completion and will be utilised during the convocation ceremony.

Additionally, the Faculty of Education building is ready for occupation pending inspection and minimal external touches by Officials from Tetfund before its official handover to the Faculty of Education.

On Deanship Election slated for Monday, May 19th, 2025, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku encouraged contestants to maintain moderation during their campaigns to avoid creating animosity with their Colleagues.

He stressed the importance of supporting and collaborating with the eventual winner, noting that not everyone can hold the position simultaneously.

During the meeting, Senate approved results presented on the floor of the House by Deans from the various Faculty including Administration and Management Sciences, Education, Humanities, Natural and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical Education. Results from the Postgraduate School presented by Professor Helen Okujagu and the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) St John’s Campus presented by the Director Professor Goddey Wilson were also approved.