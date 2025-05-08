Some Of The Projects Undertaken By Chief Hon David Omereji Ph.D While In Office As Emolga Council Chairman

Elele Alimini Cottage Hospital – Fully Completed Egbeda Modem Divisional Police Station and Staff Quarters – Fully Completed Egbeda Magistrate Court – Ongoing Ubimini 1.2 km road – Inherited & Fully Completed Elele Alimini Cottage Hospital and Doctors Quarters – Ongoing Rumuji Divisional Police Station and Staff Quarters – Completed Rumuji Magistrate Court and Staff Quarters – Completed and Furnished Rumuji Customary Court and Staff Quarters – Completed and Furnished

9. Omudioga Junior and Senior Secondary School concrete, Fencing, interlocking and Landscaping Of 105 plots of land with gate – Completed

10. Construction, Furnishing and equipping of 18 classroom blocks of Senior and Junior Secondary School Omudioga – Completed

11. Construction of 1.2 km Elder Tasie road in Ibaa with 2.4km drainage – Completed

12. Concrete, Fencing. Interlocking and Landscaping of 125 plots of land of Rumuewhor Junior and Senior Secondary School – Completed

13. Furnishing and Equiping of 12 Classroom blocks of Junior and Senior Secondary School Rumuewhor – Completed

14. Construction, furnishing and equipping of 9 Classroom blocks with offices of Oduoha -Emohua Primary School – Completed

15. Concreting, Fencing, and interlocking with gate of 125 plots of land of Elibrada Junior and Senior Secondary School – Completed

16. Reconstruction, Furnishing and equipping of 20 Classroom blocks of Junior Senior Secondary School Elibrada – Completed

17. Concreting, Fencing with gate of Emohua new High Court Complex premise – Completed

18. Construction of 1,500 two-Seater pupils desks -Completed awaiting distribution by the Council

19. Concreting, Fencing with gate of 75 plots of land of Rumuohia – Emohua Junior and Senior Secondary School – Completed

20. Construction, Furnishing and equipping of 6 Classroom blocks of Junior Secondary School, Rumuohia- Emohua – Completed

21. Construction of 6 classroom blocks and laboratory of Rumuohia Emohua Senior Secondary School, – Ongoing

22. Concreting, Fencing with gate of 65 plots of land of Oduoha – Ogbakiri Junior and Senior Secondary school – Completed

23. Construction, Furnishing and equipping of 6 Classroom blocks of Junior Secondary School Oduoha Ogbakiri – Completed

24. Construction of Oduoha – Ogbakiri Senior Secondary School – Ongoing

25. Construction of 1.5 km road with 3km drainage of Ahiazi – Ogbakiri road – Fully Completed

26. Constructing of 1.5 km road with 3 km drainage of Ngbu – Ogbakiri, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area – Ongoing

27. Electrification of 10 Wards of Emohua L.G.A – Completed

28. Rumuekpe Community Electrification, first of it’s kind after over 10yrs – Ongoing

29. Omudioga Electrification Project – Completed, awaiting reconnection from Elele to Omudioga

30. Ibaa Electrification Project – Ongoing. Obele Community too at Commencement Stage – Ongoing

31. In February He paid 50 million naira upfront to ensure uninterrupted Power supply to Emohua L.G.A till first week of June

32. Reinstated over 300 staff of the Council sacked by his predecessor.

33. For the first time Emolga Staff were paid Christmas bonus.

