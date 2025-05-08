Metro

Gov Fubara's Presence At St. Cyprian's Church Excites Congregants

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Sunday, May 4, 2025 joined other Christian faithful to worship at St Cyprain’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road, Port Harcourt in thanksgiving to God by the Boys Brigade for a successful 2025 camping

The governor was accompanied to the church service by Hon. Fubara Hart, Hon. Ngozi Abu and Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja amongst others,

The Church went into frenzy and joy as the governor was introduced at the service.

Delivering his sermon, the Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Emmanuel Oko-Jaja emphasised that leadership carries enormous responsibility and requires patience which is a rare virtue

He admonished the Boys Brigade who were offering thanksgiving on the end of their camp to shun cultism as they grow.

The Bishop also charged the congregation that as God elevates them they should avoid the pitfall of using their positions to bully others. The Church thereafter specially prayed for Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and asked for his continuous lifting and prayed that God restores him to his seat.

