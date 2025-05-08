IAUE Promotes 11 To Professors, 32 Associate Professors

In a landmark academic development, the Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, has approved the promotion of 43 teaching staff members to professorial ranks.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of Senate and Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, during the Senate’s statutory meeting held on Wednesday, April 30, 202 at the university’s Postgraduate Hall.

According to Professor Onuchuku, the promotions are a reflection of the institution’s commitment to rewarding excellence in teaching, research, and academic leadership. Of the 43 promoted academics, eleven were elevated to the rank of full Professor, while thirty-two others were advanced to the rank of Associate Professor (Reader), cutting across six faculties of the university.

In the Faculty of Education, Iyagba Philemon Wokoma was promoted to Professor of Educational Management, while Nyege Chinda Nnokam was elevated to Professor of Administration of Higher Education. The Faculty of Humanities saw Emeka ThankGod Ikechi rise to Professor of African Fiction, and Obodoegbulam Agi Otto to Professor of African and Comparative Religion.

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences recorded three new professors: Adekanmbi Martins in Solid State Physics, Nduka Wonu in Mathematics Education, and Lebari B. Gboeloh in Environmental Parasitology. From the Faculty of Social Sciences, Felix Jebbin M. and Augustine A. Anaele were promoted to Professors of Development and Health Economics and Development Economics respectively, while Elements A. Vincent became Professor of International Relations and Eze Christian Akani was named Professor of Political Theory and Development.

The list of new Associate Professors includes leading scholars from all academic arms of the university. In the Faculty of Education, notable elevations include Onyeche Margaret Nkem in Educational Management, Ukulor Donatus Chima in Philosophy of Education, Gloria Mathews in Educational Psychology, and Blessing Ikiroma in Educational Measurement and Evaluation. Others include Ephraim Wordu in Adult Education and Community Development, Sampson O. Wagbara in Marketing Education, Kingsley E. Nsirim in Philosophy, and Nwachukwu Konye Banigo in Guidance and Counselling.

The Faculty of Humanities had three new Readers: Godwin A. Echie in Church History, Augustina Chizoba Ezebube in Ethnomusicology, and Maekae Job in Economic History. In the Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences, eleven academics received promotions, including James E. Vinazor and Nwabali I. G. in Human Resource Management, Gloria Chux-Nyeche in Office and Information Management, Opuwari Precious and Nlembaa A. Agabe in Industrial Relations, and Promise Ikechi Wokeh in Financial Accounting. Others in this faculty include Deebii Nwiado in Finance, Imeeranmi A. Kalio, Songo Lawson, and Dukoye Cotton Igani, all in Consumer Behaviour and related fields.

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences had the highest number of new Associate Professors, with scholars like Ogologo Gift Allen in Science Education, Nna Prince Joe in Organic Chemistry, Joseph Endurance A. in Integrated Science, and Peter-Kio Opirite Boma in Health Education making the list. Also promoted were Uyodhu Amekauma Victor-Edema in Applied Statistics, Edori Onisogen Simeon in Environmental Chemistry, Okwelle Agustine A. in Pathogenic and Public Health, Njoku Martha I. A. in Science Education (Biology), and Robert James James in Atmospheric Physics.

From the Faculty of Social Sciences, Wosu Chidi was promoted to Reader in Monetary Economics. In the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Nene C. Egumah-Nyems Duke was elevated to Reader in Home Economics, specializing in Human and Family Development. The promotions were met with applause across the university community, as they are seen as a testament to the dedication and academic rigor of the affected staff. Professor Onuchuku congratulated the newly promoted scholars and urged them to remain committed to research, innovation, and mentoring the next generation of scholars.