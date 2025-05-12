CACN Hosts National Prophetic Conference, May 15-18

The Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) is set to host its first much-anticipated National Prophetic Conference 2025 from May 15 to 18 at St. John’s Cathedral, Metropolitan Church, Galilee, Gream-Ama in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Under the theme “Be ye Sanctified” (John 17:17), the four-day event promises a powerful spiritual experience featuring seminars, teachings, worship, fasting, prayers, prophecies, healing, and salvation.

A statement by the conference planning committee said the four-day event aims to deepen spiritual sanctification and divine encounters for attendees, drawing participants from across the dioceses of the Christ Army Church Nigeria in the country.

The statement jointly signed by Senior Prophet (Prof) P. O. Akporhuarho and Prophet Opuene Anyanasikike, Conference planning committee Chairman and Secretary respectively said esteemed speakers, Rev’d Canon Endurance Duke, ACACN and Rt. Revd (Dr.) L.T. Elkanah JP, DCF, JPN, will lead sessions designed to inspire and renew faith.

It added that the Prelate and President of Synod, His Eminence, Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, JP, GACACN, will oversee the event, which seeks to unite believers in a collective pursuit of holiness and revival.

Furthermore, the conference is expected to ignite fresh spiritual fire and foster a renewed commitment to living a sanctified life in accordance with biblical teachings.

Participants can look forward to engaging worship sessions, insightful prophetic ministrations, and opportunities for healing and salvation, making the National Prophetic Conference 2025 a landmark event in the church’s spiritual calendar.

Meanwhile, all Archbishops, Bishops, Synod Executive Members, Senior Ministers and all members of the Council of Nights are cordially invited to attend the historic National Prophetic Conference of Christ Army Church Nigeria holding from Thursday May 15 to Sunday May 18, 2025.

His Eminence, the Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, JP, GACACN urges all affected to attend without fail, according to a statement by the Synod General Secretary, Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, ACACN.

The statement added that arrival is 2pm on Thursday, May 15, 2025.