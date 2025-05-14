Galatasaray Offers To Pay €75m In Instalments Over 3yrs

Meanwhile, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen may continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig, as Galatasaray has reached an agreement with Napoli regarding his transfer.

The club has agreed to pay €75 million in instalments over the next three years.

Recall that the Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after his moves to Chelsea and a Saudi Arabian club fell through on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen has a €75 million release clause in his contract and has had an impressive season, scoring 33 goals and providing 8 assists in 38 matches.

According to the Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray and Napoli have finalised the details concerning the transfer fee.

However, while waiting for Osimhen’s decision, unforeseen transfer developments have emerged.

Journalist İbrahim Seten, speaking on TV100’s popular programme, Ersin Düzen ile Futbolun 100’ü, reported that Fenerbahçe is also interested in acquiring Osimhen and has made an offer to Napoli through manager Mirsad Türkcan.