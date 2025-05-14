Rugby Federation Mulls Invitation Of Players Born Overseas To Represent Nigeria

The emergence of Nigerian-born star, Maro Itoje as England’s new rugby captain has put the spotlight on his ancestral nation, leaving room open for similar stars born abroad to be invited home to uplift the country’s national team.

Sports247 gathered as much from the words of Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) president, Dr. Ademola Are, who stated categorically that one of the ways to promote the sport is by inviting talents that were born abroad to line out for the country of their parents.

However, the veteran sports administrator, who has served in various other capacities across the country, confessed that the biggest problem facing rugby in Nigeria is the absence of enough support and lack of followership, but he enthused that a turnaround is on the way.

Are disclosed, “We have promises from the National Sports Commission, and I’m very positive that these promises will soon come to be. However, for now, in terms of general support across the country, it has been very, very tight.

“People always give us reasons for rugby not being popular and not being played among the youths. They keep on comparing us with football, but that is a very big stumbling block for us.”

Are went on to call for a new lease of life and change of orientation regarding rugby, which he pointed out has strong potential of getting medals for Nigeria at the Africa Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.