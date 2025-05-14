Sports

Flying Eagles Qualify For 2025 World Cup

…After Penalty Shootout Win Vs Champions Senegal

The Flying Eagles yesterday qualified for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile after they beat defending champions Senegal 3-1 on penalties after scores even after extra time stood at 0-0.

They are now on course for a record-extending eighth U20 AFCON title.

In the semifinal, they will meet the winners of the quarterfinal between South Africa and DR Congo.

It was also a sweet revenge for the Junior Eagles after Senegal pipped them 1-0 in the opening group game of the 2023 edition of the same competition.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, the youngest player for the Flying Eagles at 15, was the hero for Nigeria after he saved two of the spot kicks by Senegal.

Precious Benjamin, Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma converted their penalties for Nigeria.

On 52 minutes, Sporting Lagos shot stopper Harcourt tipped to corner a powerful volley by Senegal, before Oliseh could only deliver a weak shot at goal after a flowing team move in the 75th minute.

Both teams had chances to make the difference in extra time, but it was not to be as the deadlock had to be decided on penalties.

