Moses Simon Sets New Record As Nantes Hold Osho’s Auxerre

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has made his 200th appearance for FC Nantes in their 1-1 draw away to Gabriel Osho’s AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1, Soccernet.ng reports.

While Osho, the former Luton Town defender, was an unused substitute, Simon featured prominently in the cagey affair at the Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps, although he struggled to exert his usual influence on the game.

It was a frustrating evening for Antoine Kombouaré’s men, who remain in danger of relegation — two points above Le Havre, who sit in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings — heading into the final matchday of the season.

The draw leaves the La Beaujoire outfits in a dangerous position, with their top-flight status still not mathematically secured.

Auxerre opened the scoring through Gaëtan Perrin, who produced a moment of brilliance, collecting a pass from Lassine Sinayoko before rifling home a superb long-range effort into the right-hand corner.

Nantes responded in the second half, as Sorba Thomas delivered a precise ball to Louis Leroux, who made no mistake in tucking it into an empty net to level the tie.