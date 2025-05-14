Sports

Moses Simon Sets New Record As Nantes Hold Osho’s Auxerre

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has made his 200th appearance for FC Nantes in their 1-1 draw away to Gabriel Osho’s AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1, Soccernet.ng reports.

While Osho, the former Luton Town defender, was an unused substitute, Simon featured prominently in the cagey affair at the Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps, although he struggled to exert his usual influence on the game.

It was a frustrating evening for Antoine Kombouaré’s men, who remain in danger of relegation  — two points above Le Havre, who sit in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings — heading into the final matchday of the season.

The draw leaves the La Beaujoire outfits in a dangerous position, with their top-flight status still not mathematically secured.

Auxerre opened the scoring through Gaëtan Perrin, who produced a moment of brilliance, collecting a pass from Lassine Sinayoko before rifling home a superb long-range effort into the right-hand corner.

Nantes responded in the second half, as Sorba Thomas delivered a precise ball to Louis Leroux, who made no mistake in tucking it into an empty net to level the tie.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Osimhen Says Yes To Juventus

1 hour ago

Flying Eagles Qualify For 2025 World Cup

1 hour ago

Rugby Federation Mulls Invitation Of Players Born Overseas To Represent Nigeria

1 hour ago

Galatasaray Offers To Pay €75m In Instalments Over 3yrs

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button