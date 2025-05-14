Osimhen Says Yes To Juventus

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly indicated his willingness to join Juventus, but convincing Napoli to let him go will prove to be a significant challenge.

The striker is nearing the end of his season-long loan with Galatasaray, which has helped him retain some of his transfer value after no offers approached Napoli’s €110 million asking price last summer.

Osimhen, 26, has a release clause in his contract set at €80 million, which will decrease to €75 million in the coming months.

While a transfer to the Premier League or Saudi Pro League had been anticipated — especially if someone was willing to meet his wage demands of €12 million per season — Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are now exploring other options.

Tuttosport journalist, Raffaele Auriemma reported on X that there is a “total agreement” between Osimhen and Juventus director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

The two are familiar with each other; Giuntoli was responsible for the transfer strategy at Napoli when he signed the Nigerian from Lille in 2020.

However, Juventus and Napoli are fierce rivals, which means Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis would demand a fee exceeding the release clause to allow this transfer.