Ex-President Buhari’s Supporter Takes Former Boss To Cleaners

A former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed strong criticism of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, describing his tenure as the “worst in Nigeria’s history.”

In an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed accused Buhari of prioritising the office over governance and lamented the administration’s failures.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, who had initially supported Buhari’s rise to power, shared his disillusionment with the administration.

He noted that while many Nigerians supported Buhari over former President Goodluck Jonathan, expecting him to be tough on corruption and capable of unifying the country, he was disappointed by the reality of his leadership.

“Buhari didn’t represent the north. We saw in Buhari a better option, not because he was a northerner, but because at the time, he seemed a better choice than Goodluck Jonathan,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He continued, “We thought he’d be tough on corruption and could unify the country, because Jonathan was soft on Boko Haram, etc. But he turned out to be the opposite.”

Baba-Ahmed did not hesitate to label Buhari’s presidency as the worst in Nigerian history.

Drawing on his 70 years of experience, he explained that Buhari’s government lacked attention to governance and failed to prioritise the welfare of the poor.

“I don’t think we have had a government that is worse than that of Buhari, from my experience — I’m 70 years old — yes. I haven’t seen a government that governed less, cared less for the poor, or failed more at setting priorities,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

Reflecting on his initial support for Buhari, Baba-Ahmed admitted that he had high hopes for the administration, but soon realised the President’s focus was more on the prestige of the office than on delivering meaningful governance.

“I was active in his campaign. I chaired his party in my state for four years. But months into his presidency, we saw he was more interested in being president than actually governing.

“We started with private advice, then moved to public criticism when it became clear he wouldn’t listen,” he revealed.

When asked about his time in the Tinubu administration, Baba-Ahmed stated that although he had no regrets joining the government, he would not make the same decision again given the current trajectory of the leadership.

“No, I don’t regret going in. But given the current trajectory, I wouldn’t do it again. I didn’t see the fire, the commitment, the zeal to fix a broken country. I saw more of a façade,” he remarked.

Baba-Ahmed pointed out that while President Bola Tinubu made bold promises during the 2023 elections, such as removing subsidies and implementing tough reforms, he found that these actions were not supported by adequate preparation.

“Nigerians voted for Tinubu in 2023 hoping he’d fix the country. He removed subsidies and promised tough reforms, but he wasn’t truly prepared.

His advisers are scrambling to fix problems after they emerge. There’s a major disconnect between rhetoric and reality,” Baba-Ahmed explained.

Baba-Ahmed also raised concerns about the growing insecurity in the country, particularly in states such as Niger, Plateau, and Benue.

He criticised the government’s failure to address the escalating violence, even as it released conflicting statistics claiming a reduction in violence. “Go to Niger, Plateau, Benue — more blood is being shed now than two years ago. Yet, they release statistics claiming there’s less violence. Who gives them these numbers? Do they even know how Nigerians are living?” he asked.