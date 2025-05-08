Adaeze Oreh Wins Int’l Recognition

News

On World Earth Day, April 22, 2025, Adaeze Oreh, the Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, received significant recognition as one of the 2025 Global Top 50 honorees in Philanthropy and Social Impact, awarded by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in New York.

MIPAD’s initiative aims to honour individuals of African descent and their allies who dedicate their efforts to promoting equity, sustainability, and transformative social change.

The recognition aligns with the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly to be observed from 2025 to 2034.

Upon receiving the honour,  Adaeze Oreh expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “To be celebrated for my humanitarian and social impact endeavours means the world to me, because it amplifies the work I have committed myself to – assiduously pushing for access, dignity, and respect in the provision of quality healthcare and social services for the vulnerable, the underserved, and the overlooked.”

Oreh congratulated her fellow honorees from various countries, including Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Switzerland, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, and the United States, highlighting the collective impact of their work.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to be counted amongst this inspiring group of humans and look forward to being further inspired by them,” she added.

MIPAD continues to serve as a progressive network, recognising high achievers in both public and private sectors to foster unity and collaboration in the pursuit of justice and development. In her closing remarks, Oreh expressed her gratitude, saying, “To GOD alone be all the Glory.”

