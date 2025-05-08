Withdraw Sole Administrator, Reinstate Democracy in Rivers, Egi Elders Tell President Tinubu

The Egi Elders Council for SIM and ODU has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately withdraw the Sole Administrator appointed over Rivers State and restore the state’s elected democratic leadership.

The demand was made in a communiqué issued on Thursday, May 1, following a meeting held at Akabuka Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

In a joint statement signed by leaders representing various wards in the Egi Kingdom, the elders expressed strong disapproval of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, and the subsequent suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly.

Describing the move as “ill-advised, unconstitutional, illegal, and unacceptable,” the elders stated that none of the justifications offered by President Tinubu met the constitutional requirements outlined in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution for declaring a state of emergency.

The communiqué further criticized the actions of the Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, accusing him of dismantling functional state institutions and escalating tensions instead of fostering peace.

“His activities have led to more problems, including protests by concerned citizens and sponsored counter-demonstrations by those who seek to sustain the unconstitutional emergency,” the elders said.

Reaffirming their unwavering support for Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu, the Egi Elders lauded their leadership style, describing it as peaceful, transparent, humble, and effective. “We stand by the mandate we freely gave them,” the statement emphasized.

The Council appealed to prominent elders, stakeholders, and leaders in Rivers State to intervene and mediate reconciliation between Governor Fubara and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, urging both leaders to set aside personal differences for the sake of the state’s peace and progress.

The communiqué concluded with a call on President Tinubu to “take all necessary steps to resolve the conflicts and initiate fatherly processes” for reinstating the suspended officials and returning Rivers State to democratic governance.

The communiqué was signed by Convener and Chairman, Hon. High Chief Dr. Ejikeme Oji (Eze Nwado-do of Ogba land), and Secretary, Abraham N. Dukuma, Esq., alongside elders from Wards 8, 9, 10, and 17. The document closed with a message of unity and hope: “Long Live Egi Kingdom! Long Live Rivers State!! Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!”