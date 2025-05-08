New Methodist Church Archbishop Of Port Harcourt Diocese Honoured

The Methodist church Nigeria, on Sunday, 27th April 2025, honoured the new Archbishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Effiong Asuquo Esedeke.

The Honour, which took place in a reception service at the Banham Methodist Cathedral 69 Aggrey Road Port Harcourt, saw in attendance dignitaries and bishops from across the state including the Deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Preaching, Senior Prophet Amb. Peter Daniel Udo, admonished members of the church to see the need to serve God without being pushed or reminded and exhibit act of love as demonstrated by Christ, adding that Christ death and sacrificial love seeded the redemption of the entire human race.

He said his sacrifice on the cross is a testament to His unconditional love for humanity.

Prophet Peter urged members to serve God wholeheartedly and to do things that would please the Almighty God, and not men who were limited by worldliness.

Preaching further, prophet Daniel said, God’s faithfulness is steadfast, unwavering in the face of shifting circumstances, that those who trust in the Lord will always benefit from His unfailing promises.

He called on the church to see the Archbishop, Most Rev Dr. Effiong Asuquo Esedeke as a role model who has impacted positively on the lives of so many diocesans and the world at large. He harped on the need to give sacrificially to edify God’s purpose on earth.

In different short speeches by the Registered Trustee of the Methodist church Nigeria, Sir Jimmy Nathaniel Coker, the Archdiocesan Lay President, Sir Nuadum Etukere and the diocesan lay president – Lady Dr. Beauty Gbafah, they extolled the goodwill of Most Rev. Dr. Effiong Asuquo Esedeke, who has led a life of influence and commitment in every sphere of his endeavours in reaching out to the development of the church and humanity.

They described the Archbishop as a vibrant christian life whose lifestyle includes; showing kindness, fostering peaceful coexistence, emboding gentleness, being friendly, offering support, setting godly examples and behaviors , responding to the need of others.

They also said that since his assumption as the Archbishop of Port Harcourt diocese, his performance has earned him an excellent score card, appealing to him to continue and not be weary in well doing.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Sir Lebari Dum Joseph, (KJW), commended the Archbishop’s resolute and humility in piloting the affairs of the church in a manner that is unprecedented,

He said the Archbishop Mentorship disposition has contributed immensely to the development of Methodist church Nigeria, disclosing that testimonies from some of his mentees are proven facts of his unquenchable track records.

He called on the Archbishop to continue in his developmental strides, noting that his presence in Banham Methodist Cathedral has changed the landscape of the church.

In a goodwill massage by the Akwa Ibom state, the deputy governor who was ably represented by Engr Senator Vincent Asuquo, he thanked the church for the reception service in Honour of Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Rev Dr Effiong Asuquo Esedeke.

He described the Honour as well deserving to a man who, by all ramifications, has proven himself to be worthy.

Responding, the Archbishop applauded all the diocesans for making the reception service a huge success, calling on members to foster unity of purpose void of acrimony and to create an atmosphere of peace that will attract God’s divine blessings.

He urged them to exercise faith in God in all aspects of life. The highlight of the event was the donation of choir robe by Dr. Mrs Roselyn Konya.