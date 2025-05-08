BBNaija Organisers Announces Audition Date For 2025 Season 10

BBNaija Organisers have announced the audition date for 2025 season 10.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that Big Brother Naija has officially announced the audition dates for its highly anticipated tenth season.

According to the post on X, aspiring contestants can register for the online audition, which will take place from May 3- 7, 2025.

After the online audition, selected participants will be invited to physical auditions, which will be held in three cities over three days.

The post reads: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be Season 10 Certified? Prove it.#BBNaija Season 10 auditions are live!.

“Register from May 3–7 to qualify for the physical auditions. 3 cities. 3 days. Limited slots. Secure your spot now”.

With limited slots available, potential contestants are encouraged to secure their spot promptly.

This season promises to be just as thrilling as the previous ones, with contestants competing in various challenges to win prizes and avoid eviction. To participate, interested individuals can register through the show’s official channels, following the guidelines and instructions provided.