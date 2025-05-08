Alh. Useini Medaki Emerges New Sarkin Hausa In Rivers

…As Arewa Community Felicitates

A new Sarkin Hausa in Port Harcourt, Rivers State emerged over the weekend. He is Alh. Useini Madaki, JP. A young and dynamic Crowned Prince Useini Madaki succeeds his father, Alh. Isa Madaki who has been on the saddle for 65yrs.

Given his unflinching love for his people, and a no-tolerance for division and disunity that could result from ineffective leadership, Alh. Isa Madaki who has aged gracefully with its attendant health challenges in his wisdom decided to hand over the reins of office to a younger and promising leader, Alh. Useini Madaki.

Impressed with the emergence of the new Sarkin Hausa, the Arewa Community in the South/ South region, has congratulated Alh. Useini Madaki, describing the development as most welcome.

In a statement issued and signed by its Secretary General, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu, commended the vision and wisdom of the former Sarkin Hausa in Port Harcourt to relinquish power to a youthful successor.

According to him, the office of Sarkin Hausa is saddled with a heavy responsibility that requires not only a man of integrity like Alh. Isa Madaki but also someone who is within a certain age bracket and in good health to be able to discharge the duties of the office.

“The new Sarkin Hausa, Alh. Useini Madaki is a man of character and integrity. His emergence is a welcome development. We heartily welcome and congratulate him on his enthronement.

We also commend Alh. Isa Madaki for conceding to the younger Madaki,” the Arewa Community, South/South Secretary General, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Wali declared.

He called on all the Northerners resident in Rivers State to rally round the new Sarkin Hausa, Alh. Useini to succeed in his new assignment.

On the political situation in Rivers State, the Arewa Community chief scribe, Alh. A. S. Walu passionately appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kindly use his good office to restore democratic order in the state and reinstate His Excellency, Gov Siminalayi Fubara to office to continue with his good works for Rivers people. While that is being awaited, he urged his kinsmen of Northern extraction resident in Rivers State to remain law abiding while going about their businesses and always pray for a peaceful and secure Rivers State.