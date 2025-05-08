New Pope Election: Conclave Officials Swear Oath of Secrecy

Officials and staff involved in the upcoming conclave to elect Pope Francis’s successor have taken the oath of secrecy.

The conclave is a secret meeting where Catholic cardinals elect a new pope.

The Vatican revealed that the oath of secrecy, aimed at ensuring the integrity of the process to elect the new pontiff, was held on Monday, 5 May, at 5:30 PM, in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace.

The oath of secrecy was done in accordance with the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, promulgated by Pope John Paul II on 22 February 1996.

The oath was administered by the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, and was taken by both clergy and laity, as approved by the Camerlengo and the three cardinal assistants.

It includes a solemn promise to maintain absolute secrecy regarding all matters related to the voting and scrutiny for the election of the Pontiff, with a perpetual obligation unless expressly authorized by the newly elected Pope or his successors. The oath also reaffirms the prohibition of audio and video recording devices, under penalty of latae sententiae excommunication reserved to the Apostolic See.