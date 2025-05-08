News

Rivers Administrator, Ibas Receives Torch Of Unity For 22nd National Sports Festival

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to excellence at the upcoming 22nd National Sports Festival, pledging to showcase a new generation of athletes poised to break records and bring glory to Rivers State.

The Administrator made this declaration while receiving the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission delegation, led by Team Leader Mrs. Ikana Mbora, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

In his address, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized the festival’s significance beyond competition, highlighting its role in fostering national unity, youth development, and sports infrastructure growth.

“The National Sports Festival is more than just a sporting event—it is a vital platform for promoting cohesion, nurturing talent, and building a stronger Nigeria.

It encourages healthy rivalry, mutual respect, and bonds that transcend ethnic and regional divides,” he stated.

He further charged Rivers State athletes to compete with discipline, determination, and sportsmanship, assuring them of due recognition and rewards for outstanding performances.

“You carry the hopes of our people and the pride of Rivers State. The government will honor every medal won, as your efforts and achievements will not go unnoticed.”

Mrs. Ikana Mbora, representing the National Sports Commission, explained that the Torch of Unity, flagged off by President Bola Tinubu on March 26, 2025, symbolizes sports as a unifying force and a tool for youth empowerment.

The torch’s nationwide tour will conclude in Abeokuta, where the festival will take place from May 16–30, 2025. The Rivers State Government extends best wishes to the Torch of Unity delegation as it proceeds to Bayelsa State and reaffirms its readiness to participate actively in the festival.

