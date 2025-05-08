Stop Uploading Your Photographs On Social Media, IGP Warns Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a stern directive to all personnel, warning them against uploading photographs of themselves in uniform to social media platforms.

Naija News reports that the directive, which also prohibits sharing official police documents online, aims to tighten control over police officers’ online presence and maintain the integrity of the force.

In addition to the social media restrictions, the directive specifically forbids officers from carrying luggage or umbrellas for Very Important Persons (VIPs).

This part of the instruction is seen as an attempt to curb what has been viewed as inappropriate conduct by officers in service to politicians and other high-profile individuals.

The internal wireless message, dated May 3, 2025, was obtained by SaharaReporters and directed to all personnel of the Police Mobile Force, No. 13PMF Squadron in Makurdi, Benue State.

The memo, signed by the Commanding Officer, ACP Hassan S. Aliyu, outlines the specifics of the directive: “The Inspector General of Police has reiterated his warning on NPF Social Media Policy, and further directs that, on no account, should any police personnel use his or her uniform picture on any social media.

He further warns that any official documents are also prohibited to be published on social media, while those attached to V.I.P’s are warned not to carry any V.I.P’s luggage (bags) or umbrellas.

Any disobedience to these directives will be viewed with severe sanction.”

This directive comes in response to increasing public scrutiny of police conduct on social media. Recent incidents have sparked outrage, with numerous videos and pictures circulating that show officers in compromising or servile positions, especially those assigned to politicians and high-profile individuals.

One such incident involved a viral video showing Mobile Police (MOPOL) officers attached to a Chinese mining company receiving cash from foreign nationals.

In the viral video, a Chinese national was seen handing ₦5,000 each to a group of MOPOL officers. The video also featured a woman and a young girl, believed to be family members of the Chinese national, offering similar amounts to the officers.

The incident attracted widespread condemnation, with many questioning the integrity of the officers involved. However, the police force later defended the officers, stating that the money was a form of appreciation from the mining company’s owner and not a bribe.