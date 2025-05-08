Rivers State Office, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI): Re: Misleading Statements from the FCT Minister’s Media Office

The attention of the Rivers State Office of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has been drawn to a regrettable and misleading statement issued by the Media Office of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which unjustly attempts to drag the name of the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, into an unfortunate narrative surrounding the RHI/SDG Empowerment Programme held in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Ordinarily, we would have ignored such political mischief, but it is important to set the record straight for the benefit of the public.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a strong supporter of the Renewed Hope Initiative and remains deeply committed to its vision and objectives.

Despite being on vacation, the Governor ensured full support—logistical and otherwise—for the success of the recent empowerment programme organised under the esteemed leadership of the First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The event was progressing successfully, with the women of Rivers State expressing overwhelming appreciation for the initiative, until a disruption occurred when Mrs Theresa Ibas, wife of the Rivers State Administrator, was making a speech.

At that point, the women in attendance vocally opposed her participation, stating clearly that they did not recognise her as their First Lady and would prefer not to be addressed by her.

To insinuate that Governor Fubara would sabotage a programme he actively supported and funded is not only illogical but patently false.

Such claims by Mr Lere Olayinka are deeply misleading and appear to be a calculated attempt to politicise a well-meaning, non-partisan event.

The Rivers State RHI Office finds it unfortunate that certain individuals, rather than appreciating the Governor’s consistent support for women-focused initiatives, would instead resort to propaganda for narrow political gain.

Rivers women are known for their dignity and unity beyond political affiliations, and it is only when external political actors attempt to impose their will that tensions arise.

The RHI/SDG Empowerment Programme in Rivers State was a resounding success. All stakeholders, including the women beneficiaries, were pleased with the organisation and outcome of the event.

The only disruption occurred during the speech by the wife of the Rivers State Administrator— an issue which has nothing to do with the Governor or the RHI Office.

We therefore urge the public to disregard the unsubstantiated statements made by Mr Olayinka. His comments are not only baseless but betray a lack of understanding of the values and dynamics of Rivers State.

We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for his unwavering support and commitment to the success of this programme and to the empowerment of the women of Rivers State.

Signed:

Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide, DSSRS

State Coordinator, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Rivers State