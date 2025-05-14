Outrage Over JAMB Mass Failure As Youth Demand Minister’s Exit

Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), a youth-driven leadership development and advocacy organization with active structures across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), strongly condemns the recent comments made by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in which he astonishingly described the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) mass failure as an “achievement” for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

As a non-governmental organization committed to promoting responsible, ethical, and visionary leadership, NTYTP views the minister’s statement as an appalling display of insensitivity, incompetence, and politicization of a deeply troubling national crisis.

“It is unfortunately pathetic that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, almost every national issue is shamelessly politicized,” said Arc Bello Muhammed, National Secretary of NTYTP.

“For the Minister of Education to downplay the catastrophic failure rate recorded in the recent JAMB examinations and paint it as an achievement is nothing short of a national disgrace.

Instead of taking urgent, proactive steps to address the systemic decay in our educational sector, the minister has chosen to defend failure and celebrate collapse.”

A Failing System, Ignored from the Top

NTYTP emphasizes that the crisis in Nigeria’s education system is not confined to examination halls or test results. The rot is deeply rooted in the deplorable state of public schools across the country, where:

Infrastructure is dilapidated, leaving students to learn in overcrowded, unsafe, and poorly equipped classrooms.

Admissions processes are marred by corruption, nepotism, and lack of merit.

Teachers are overworked, underpaid, and often lack access to modern instructional materials, training, or technology required to deliver 21st-century education.

Education Begins Long Before Examinations

As an advocacy group that engages young people across grassroots and urban areas, NTYTP understands firsthand that national examinations like JAMB, WAEC, or NECO only reflect the deep-seated neglect of the entire education value chain.

Without adequately funded schools, motivated teachers, and students who are nourished, supported, and inspired to learn, no amount of posturing or propaganda can rescue the sector.

“How many Nigerian households today can afford uninterrupted meals in a week under this administration?” asked Arc Bello Muhammed.

“How do we expect children to focus on their studies when they are battling hunger, insecurity, and a lack of hope? Education is not about slogans; it’s about concrete, measurable efforts that change lives.

This government must stop living in propaganda and unnecessary charades because Nigerians are not stupid.”

Call for Accountability

NTYTP demands the immediate resignation or dismissal of Dr. Tunji Alausa as Minister of Education, citing gross incompetence, failure to protect the interests of Nigerian students, and breach of public trust.

Nigeria deserves leaders who are willing to confront hard truths and implement genuine reforms, not those who prioritize political point-scoring over the future of the nation’s youth.

NTYTP calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration to urgently shift focus from hollow rhetoric to meaningful action, invest in the rebuilding of Nigeria’s educational institutions, and restore faith in a system that has long been abandoned. For the NTYTP, the future of millions of young Nigerians is at stake, and the time to act is now.