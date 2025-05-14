INEC Stuns Abure, Anyanwu, Leaves LP, PDP In Suspense

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has yet to make any decision regarding the national chairman and national secretary crisis rocking Labour Party (LP).

The commission made the clarification in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Oyekanmi also said that it had yet to take any decision on the national secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recent reports (not by News Express) had claimed that INEC had recognised the embattled national chairman of LP, Julius Abure as well as Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary of the PDP.

Oyekanmi, however, said the reports were false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the commission has recognised certain persons as the national chairman and national secretary of LP.

“The reports also inferred that the commission has restored a particular individual as the national secretary of PDP, referring to the listings on the commission’s official website.

“However, the reports are false and misleading. The commission has not made any decision in respect of either the LP or PDP,” he said.

Oyekanmi said that the names of the national officers of LP had previously been uploaded to INEC website, following a court order, not related in any way to the latest judgement of the Supreme Court.

“In the same manner, the name of the national secretary of PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated. “As a law abiding institution, the commission is carefully studying the judgment of the Supreme Court on the LP and will communicate its decision to the public in due course,” Oyekanmi said.