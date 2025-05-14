Siblings Nabbed For Kidnapping, Robbery

In a significant breakthrough, Delta State Police have apprehended two brothers, Maxwell Mathew (25) and Samuel Mathew (21), in connection with the alleged abduction and robbery of a young man, Patrick Omoregie.

The arrests followed a violent incident in which the suspects reportedly forced the victim to transfer a staggering sum of seventy million naira (N70 million) from his bank account at gunpoint.

During the operation, law enforcement authorities successfully recovered N30 million, which is part of the total amount allegedly taken from the victim.

Additionally, the police seized several items from the suspects, including the victim’s Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, a locally made single-barrel gun, a helmet, two cartridges, and two high-end power bikes.

The incident took place in the Abraka Community of Ethiope-East Local Government Area, where the suspects had been terrorising residents with their criminal activities.

Reports indicate that they also stole an iPhone 16 Plus and N150,000 in cash from the victim during the robbery.

The Mathew brothers were tracked down and arrested at a hotel in Benin-City, Edo State, where they were allegedly planning to sell the stolen vehicle. The police were able to recover the car during the operation. This arrest marks a crucial step in addressing the rising crime rate in the Abraka Community and underscores the commitment of law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of residents.