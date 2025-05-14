Over One Million 2025 UTME Candidates Petition JAMB, Demand Disclosure Of Exam Questions, Answers

Lawyers cite Freedom of Information Act, raise alarm over record failure rates and possible software glitches

Over 1.5 million candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored below 200 have petitioned the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), demanding the release of the questions and corresponding answers administered to them during the exam.

The demand was made through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by their legal representatives, John C. Nwobodo, Esq., and M.C. Agbo, Esq., on behalf of the aggrieved candidates.

According to the breakdown provided in the petition, the 1,534,654 candidates include:

2,031 who scored below 100

3,820 who scored between 100–119

57,419 who scored between 120–139

488,197 who scored between 140–159

983,187 who scored between 160–199

JAMB Result “Raises Public Concern”

The lawyers noted that according to JAMB’s official statistics, only about 22 percent of candidates scored 200 and above, while over 70 percent fell below the 200 mark—figures they described as “the worst failure rate ever” in the history of JAMB examinations.

“OUR CLIENTS HIGHLY DISPUTE THE RESULTS AS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THEIR EFFORT, PRESUPPOSING THAT THERE MIGHT HAVE BEEN A POSSIBLE GLITCH IN THE JAMB SOFTWARE POTENTIALLY RESULTING IN THE MISMATCH BETWEEN THE QUESTIONS AND THE ANSWERS,” THE PETITION READ.

Integrity of the Scoring System Questioned

The legal team also raised concerns about transparency in the examination process, stating that candidates were only shown their scores per subject and aggregate total, with no visibility into the questions they answered or the system’s marking logic.

“THE SCENARIO HAS CAST A SHADOW OF DOUBT OVER THE INTEGRITY OF THE SOFTWARE DEPLOYED BY THE BOARD IN ADMINISTERING AND MARKING THE QUESTIONS,” THE PETITION STATED, ADDING THAT THERE IS AN URGENT NEED FOR ACCOUNTABILITY FROM JAMB.

They argued that reconfiguring JAMB’s system to display both questions and answers would not only validate the current results but also restore public trust and guide possible reforms for future examinations.

Legal Demands and Next Steps

On behalf of their clients, the legal representatives are demanding the following from JAMB:

Full disclosure of the questions and corresponding answers administered to each candidate for self-evaluation.

A comprehensive review of the marking process to ensure the correct answers were assigned to the correct questions.

They warned that failure to address the matter transparently could lead to legal action, stressing their readiness to pursue every lawful avenue to secure justice for the affected candidates.

“WE WOULD BE GLAD TO COOPERATE WITH YOU ON ANY MEASURES THAT WOULD HELP CLEAR ANY DOUBTS IN THE MINDS OF THE CANDIDATES REGARDING THEIR ACTUAL PERFORMANCE IN THE 2025 UTME,” THE LAWYERS WROTE.

Education Authorities Copied

Copies of the FOI request were also sent to:

The Honourable Minister of Education, The Senate President, and The Speaker of the House of Representatives, —urging federal authorities to intervene and ensure accountability in the conduct of national examinations.