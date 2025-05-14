2025 UTME: JAMB Engages VCs, IT Experts To Address Alleged Glitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has engaged experts drawn from the academia, Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria (CPAN), and other relevant sectors to identify and address the “unusual complaints” trailing release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Benjamin said JAMB, in response to the complaints, was fast-forwarding its annual system review – a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process which is usually conducted months after the UTME exercise each year.

He stated: “JAMB acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were officially published last Friday.

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

“During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test.

Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation.

We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice-Chancellors from various institutions. “If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”