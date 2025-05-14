ASUU Elects New President

Professor Chris Piwuna of the University of Jos has emerged as the new President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The announcement followed the union’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held at the University of Benin, Edo State.

This significant development sees Professor Piwuna taking the helm of the radical academic body in Nigeria and ending the tenure of Professor Emmanuel Osodeke.

The keenly contested election saw Professor Piwuna defeating his opponent, Professor Adamu Babayo from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The National Delegates Conference brought together academics from various universities across the country to deliberate on key issues affecting tertiary education in Nigeria and to elect new leadership. Professor Piwuna’s assumption of the ASUU presidency comes at a critical time for Nigerian universities, with ongoing discussions surrounding funding, Earned Academic Allowances of University academic staff, mass labour migration from the universities, brain drain, issues of autonomy, and improved welfare for academic staff.