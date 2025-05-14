Rivers Emergency Rule: An Administrative Lacuna Hindering Development – Rivers Women

Women in Rivers State say the administrative lacuna’ posed by the obnoxious emergency rule in the State is hindering responsive deployment of available resources for meaningful development.

The women, under the banner of Rivers Women Prayer Group, in their sustained advocacy against the state of emergency imposed on the state, wondered what will be the fate of the people if they remain in subjugation under emergency rule by May 29th when the democratically elected government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara ought to have clocked two years in office.

In a statement after a prayer session on Friday, May 9, 2025 signed by Dr. Vivian Ige-Elenwo, Chikodi Okpara and read by Niger Delta activist, Ms. Ann-Kio Briggs, noted that the women reiterate their determination to continue pressing for urgent termination of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State as it continues to negatively impact on the collective development of the State.

“Our demand for the lifting of the state of emergency becomes even more germane as May 29 draws near and we are asking: What will be the fate of Rivers State? Will our State join other States in marking the day to also take stock as others?

“Much as we are waiting patiently for Mr. President, the Father of the Nation, to act by terminating this emergency rule, we have continued to observe and bear the burden of the humongous infraction on our collective patrimony by the Sole Administrator.”

They asserted, “Obviously, our State is bleeding under the emergency rule. That is why we remain resolute and undeterred to keep appealing for urgent lifting of this burden of emergency.

“The pain we are undergoing by the level of administrative lacuna under the emergency rule in our State is real. The emergency rule has hindered the deployment of resources for meaningful development.”

The women further stated that “Much as Rivers people are the direct losers, women and children are the most affected by the ongoing saga.”

Appealing to President Bola Tinubu, they stressed that, Rivers’ women support the process of peace and reconciliation and urge the National Assembly oversight Committees on implementation of the emergency rule to engage with relevant stakeholders to broker peace among the gladiators.

“As determined Rivers Women, we deeply appreciate all Nigerians and people of good conscience across the world who have stood by us since this ordeal, especially standing on the side of truth always.

“With your support we are energized and encouraged to continue advocating for the restoration of the democratic institutions and especially the reinstatement of our beloved governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.”the women concluded