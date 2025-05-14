Wike Present As PDP Governors, Others Meet Over Party’s Crisis

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, was on Sunday night present as the governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governors met behind closed doors to discuss the party’s affairs, including its current leadership crisis.

Also expected to be discussed at the meeting was the party’s forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27, 2025.

The meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum was held at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by Forum’s Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Wike arrived at the meeting at about 9:25 p.m.

The governors at the meeting were those of Enugu, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun, and Oyo states.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the PDP National Chairman, Urmar Damagum, Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki. Others were Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Gabriel Suswam, Seriake Dickson, Sam Egwu, Liyel Imoke, Achike Udenwa, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adamu Muazu, and Idris Wada, among others.