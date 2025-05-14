Tinubu Nominates Members Of Three Regional Commissions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the management of newly created regional commissions- South West Development Commission (SWDC), the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), and the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

The nominations were contained in a letter to the Senate requesting the screening and confirmation of the nominee

During a plenary session on Thursday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented the president’s letter to his colleaguesat the Red Chamber.

These regional commissions aim to accelerate infrastructural development, stimulate economic activity, and improve social welfare within their respective geopolitical zones, under the legislative oversight of the National Assembly.

In his correspondence, President Tinubu emphasised that the confirmation of these nominees aligns with the constitutional mandates for the commissions.

Nominees for the South West Development Commission (SWDC):

– Chairman: Olubunmi Adetunbi (former Senator, Ekiti State)

– Managing Director: Charles Akinola

– Members: Bolaji Ariyo, Joseph Olugbenga, Scholastica Omoworare, Olumuyiwa Olabimtan, Adewinle Martins, Ibrahim Olaifa, Kabiru Lakwaya, Abdul Adamu (retired General), Arinola Fagbemi, Ukoha Onyekwere, Howell Ihenacho, Olugbenga Olufehinti, Tele Ogunjobi, Funmilayo Tejuosho, Fatai Ibikunle, and Lateef Ajijola.

Nominees for the North Central Development Commission (NCDC):

– Chairman: Cosmas Akiyir

– Managing Director: Tsenyil Yiltsen

– Members: Dauda Kigbu, Zakari Jikantoro, Suleiman Ali, Bunmi Olusona, Umar Mantu, Atotse Abraham, Solomon Adodo, Abdulkadir Usman, Habu Mamman, Atinuke Owolabi, Rachel Nse, Boniface Izziogu, James Uloko, Princess Ajanah Bilgis Sani, Aishatu Ibrahim, and Muhammad Bashar.

Nominees for the South South Development Commission (SSDC):

– Chairman: Chibudom Nwuche

– Managing Director: Usoro Akpabio Following the reading of the president’s letter, the Senate President directed that the nominees be referred to the relevant committees for screening and confirmation.