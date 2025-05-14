Give And Take/Take And Give (I)

And the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone, I will make him an help meet for him …. Genesis 2:18 – 25) “Can two work together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3). There must be an agreement for giving and taking or taking and giving. There are basic principles on earth and life.

Life on earth is characterized by dependencies, co-dependencies and interdependencies. Time and space will not permit us to critically and holistically address these issues in this short writing. Accepting a gift shows agreement between the giver and the taker.

Dependency is a good companion of giving and taking, and taking and giving Dependency is a good and critical fabric of life. Greater joy of life and existence obviously can and should be gained through relationships that possess blessed pole for several relationships. With dependence and interdependence, husband and wife will obviously become bigger than just two individuals that are involved in marriage.

Remarkably, giving and taking/taking and giving always makes a complete sence in any human relationship. Giving and receiving make a couple to complement each other. This reduces jealousy, one sidedness and selfishness. God knew better the significant so he on his own volution initiated and closed the gap created by loneliness in the garden of Eden. It was not enough to create.

The first man – Adam in his own image and likeness. There was a vacuum which compelled God to initiate the creation of a woman – called Eve. Woman (Hebrew – ish-shah) means “she – man”- “womb- man” or “female” – “man or with womb”. Panah” (Hebrew) made man” = builded, built or skillfully formed man not just the ordinary “asah” (word for made). (Eph. 5:28-31)

Adam joyfully received Eve to himself with the first poetic and romantic expression on earth. “This is the bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh” there was no shame or guilt whatsoever as both husband and wife were naked. (Gen. 2:25). It must be noted that where there is no sin, there is no shame or guilt.

It has been stated by perhaps an unknown source that the woman was created (by virtue of the single rib not three or four ribs that could encourage more wives from the side of the man. Not from the man’s head, so that she would be lorded over by him, not from the man’s shoulders to be equal with man; not from the man’s feet to be trampled upon; but from man’s side and under his arm to be protected by him and from the side of his heart to be loved and cherished by him.

In Apostle Paul’s epistle to the Ephesians he stated – “be subject to one another out of reverence for Christ “ (Ephesians 5:21). How did King Solomon end? An apostate.

It is inevitable to have dependencies in our lives. None is complete without the other. God’s instruction to a reasonable man-king was thou shall not multiply (a) wives (b) weapons (c) silver – God; there are various reasons to avoid distraction, misplacement of faith and trust in God.

The unborn baby in the mother’s womb is a simple example. The baby in the womb must be dependent on the mother else the baby would either take or break off in the early months of its life in, the mother’s womb. The unborn baby no doubt becomes dependent on the mother physically for food, (drink) liquid, love and acceptance.

Without other people, we would not be able to survive. (Genesis 2:18). Man (in a generic sense) is within the ever increasing circles of family and society.

For life to be essential and joyful it must be based on giving and taking, receiving and giving.

Questions: what exactly do we give and receive? What do we take and receive while we live and exist on planet earth? Don’t we receive and give time, love, care reciprocal respect affinity, association, alliance, protection, grooming, mentorship, correction, protection, spiritual, physical and socio-political guidance, strengthening, encouragement, recognition, acceptance, dignity covering mental/intellectual mentorship and growth? Can any one person provide all of the above? No.

Are there no wicked forces in our ancestral settings, environmental challenges, emotional spiritual nunchronal and economic pressures or political earth quakes in which even the one who previously loved and cherished us easily for one reason or the other can change like cameleon to your greatest adversary or enemy?

How far can such go or persist? Can anything, or person be indispensible in your calling or career when God is in you and for you? Even critics of your life do criticize you as a means or way of indirect recognition for you or your candid achievements that they did not deeply anticipated. A non-achiever in life or career is hardly criticized or attacked or persecuted severally.

Solid performances or achievements in your chosen career or calling are bound to produce mild or severe attacks or severe malice or hatred setting in motion the “pull her/him down syndrome”.

How can you enjoy achievement and praises without severe persecution or perennial and perpetual attacks or opposition? Everything with value and virtue will always attract fierce contest just as tough experiences are bound to move you to your promised land and growth. Human nature and even nature is prone to conflicts.

The wisdom, decorum and calmness with which you handle your dangerous challenges will lead to growth, development and stability more so when God is solidly with you. It is a fact that the more we try to run away from economic, spiritual and political conflicts, the more we run into other conflicts, so standstill and face issues squarely with God.

In the words of Herman Barrinick – Get and God alone is man’s highest good” Place of Money – this is the cheapest thing to give out to anyone or thing yet some people hold tenaciously to money. Do you hold firmly selfishly or your money as if your life depends on it?

No wonder such people make retarded progress economically. It is very clear that God made man in his own image and likeness and manmate – (printed) money in his own image and likeness yet money has succeeded in destroying human beings.

Retarded progress has surrounded people with recurring sickness, madness, drunkenness, impoliteness, power hunger several addictive behaviours and disrespect to divinity.

Satan (Gen. 3:1-10) cannot transform himself into a snake (Heb. “Nachash”-snake) but a literal servant was involved as an agent of satan. Man lost the divine bonus of absolute authority and dominion satan (formally Arch. Angel Lucifer) before his demotion because of rebellion against God, (Isaiah 14: 12-18; Revelation 12:7-17) was arrogant.

The characteristics of the authority and control of the tempter – such as craftiness, the method used by the serpent was no doubt a greet upon ahead of the event as to cause this fall of man. Man lost his absolute authority and control over lower creature and of his there was nothing such initially as to rekindle the suspicion or stimulate or shock the moral sense. A literal serpent with its cunning was involved in the fall of Adam and Eve as a agent of Satan.

It was merely a very – crafty shy insinuation calculated to excite a simple natural curiosity. Then there was a direct lie that was combined somehow as just enough truth to give it a plausibility (vs 4-6).

Three steps were taken (1) rhetoric question – Gen. 3:9; (2) Misquotation taken from Gen. 2:16-17 (3) addition to Gen. 2:16-17 (4) misquotation from Gen. 2:17 which implied a doubt as to whether the punishment or consequence would be implemented.

However there were specific commands before the fall of man (a) be fruitful – Gen. 1:28 (b) Multiply – Gen. 1:28 (c) replenish the earth – Gen. 1:28; (19: 1-2) (d) exercise control and dominion without exchanging it or yielding it to someone or anything else (e) don’t ever eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil Gen. 2:17.

Other commands in this passage would need no concrete warning except the last two which were broken. Out of all the rest the last command should become the main source of temptation.

Adam died (eternally – within 24hrs) after he disobeyed God’s commandments(s). hence the first reference to satan being an enemy of God and man was made. Eternal death as a penalty took effect on Adam for the act of disobedience pending the vicarious redemptive death of Jesus Christ on the cross later in history.

MARRIAGE:

Marriage – itself is a mystical union of the couples hearts and lives. Most often people get so pre-occupied with preparation for their wedding and easily forget the solid preparation for genuine marriage.

If you are not willing couple to keep the commandment that makes two of you as One then you are joking with a serious issue. Can you initiate and deeply take concrete steps or even stooping down to conquer?

The very and specific goal in marriage should be more than friendship. Marriage should be oneness. God through man gives lives to the women and the men through God gives life to the world is God’s daily protection and provision a cheap commodity to you?

How much of your time, skill, resources, heart is devoted to God. Is your life a failure simply because you are not getting a lot out of it (eg) love; recognition, fun, acceptance money, success, approval, popularity, prestige or political or economic strusture?

Be rather assured that life, your life worth’s nothing until you use it for God’s worth and glory. What God has put into your life is far more important than what you get out of it. Which in all honesty is more important to you? What you get out of life or what you put into life?

Single mindedness is expected of you if you want to serve, work depend and for God. Allow your legacy speak for you.

All the negative vernum (s) should not be spewed out now in your relationships be religious, marital, economic or political so that there could be a future space for healthy reconciliation, restitution and restoration and rehabilitation. The future is still there waiting for us patiently.

Would you as a human being say with certainty that you really know, the person who is indeed your partner or neighbor to the point of accommodating, tolerating and interacting wholesornely? Can you create a space for possible human unpredict ability to reduce the shocks? Can you wisely install your bodily shock-absolvers ahead of time or at take off time? Does tolerating, accommodating your partner’s, opponent or neighbour’s mean helping him or her or helping yourselves to be happy, to live long and healthy? How do you react periodically or regularly to male or female ego, mentor or mentee ego whether in politics or in marriage or any other human relationships? According to United States of America President – Donald Trump, “show me a man or woman without ego, then I will show you a person who is a failure in life. No matter how humble and lowly you are, there is a cord on your ego that often reacts. Peace must be based on justice if it must be durable and honest.

“However if someone is a failure or abysmal failure, failure is only possible if you park at your failure. Please keep moving to your avowed relative success. Is it not true that there is no one who has not failed at one point or other in life before achieving greatness. Greatness comes by Give and Take” or “take and give”. No one has ever succeeded without a helper or mentor mentee.

Do you really know your partner spouse, mentor or mentee in the presence or absence of quarrels and needed fights? Does fully knowing your spouse/opponent eliminate family or political interference from both sides? Can you get married to a man and insist that you don’t want to see his people or structure around you? Will this be helpful and safe for the continuity of the man’s family? Does just am sorry” solve a problem in marriage, business, investment, alliance or political crisis without corresponding repentance and sincere change in behaviour or relationship?

Is it proper to accept your spouse business or political associate and reject everything about his own structure interests, gifts, ingenuity, family? If you, do not want to stay put in such a association, partnership, marriage? Perhaps you can as well stay on your own. Even if you don’t want problem or trouble must search for you any human endeavour.

Is it proper to the point where you carelessly destroy someone’s name, image, reputation, proven ideologies, achievements, cherished values, family, father, mother, siblings or even ethnic group all in the name of economic or political differences? Where then would you stand in the future? Remember that changes are bound to occur now or later.

Is it not proper and healthy to recognize your opponents dexterity, individualism, astuteness, creativity, innovation, kindness, acumen, love and respect, if you really mean business with such relationship as the case may be? Is there not a time in life when you can drink milk and there after chew bones as a sign of maturity, in confronting or embracing tough resolutions also as a proof of growth and steady social spiritual, marital, economic and political development? Tough time today could give birth to joy tomorrow’s celebrations. Tread carefully so that you destroy those who would give you a befitting burial or celebration.

A parishioner according to a story once went to the senior priest for, personal confession on her moral rise and fall the unfortunate unexplainable challenges of rising and falling were very uncomfortable.

In her honesty and coded confession before the new Bishop, she said “your Lordship, I fell.” The previous Bishop had instructed his members to just state, “My Lord, I fell” as a summary of their moral lapses before he was transferred to a new Diocese.

A new Bishop who later succeeded the transferred Bishop was amazed when another confessor – member came to him for confession and just stated again my Lord I fell”!

The new Bishop who knew the city Mayor, immediately wrote a passionate latter to the Mayor to help to construct the pathway that has created a “falling spree” to his members reminding the Mayor that “his own wife also fell” as a result of the dangerous local pathway within the city.

The Mayor was angry and immediately constructed the road thinking it was just a physical thing. The new Bishop later realized that “my Lord I fell” meant a moral lapse in the life of the members and started to reconcile issues spiritually. Another story was that, there was a case of a member in a church who visited periodically. He gave a parcel designated as sugar through the usher for the leader of the church denomination and gave another gift of two hundred thousand naira to a serving faithful usher. The church usher delivered the parcel to the priest also informed the Pastor that the same man gave him the cash amount mentioned above. The church leader become furious and retrieved the cash donation from the humble usher and handed over the parcel of sugar to the usher. He wondered why a reasonable person could donate just a packet of sugar to him and give the N200,000 cash to the usher. The usher went home with the parcel labeled sugar. On opening the “parcel of sugar”, he found three thousand dollars ($300,000) in cash.

What do you think the usher should do in this case? Return it to the greedy pastor or use the dollars? In case the pastor discovers this, should he force the usher to return it to him? What if the usher refuses, what do you think should be the way out? What is your opinion?

Greed can make us to miss out or even destroy or throw javelin at the gallant warrior David that would protect you “ Let us remember the words of the Lord Jesus Christ, it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35) I once during a lecture gave an assignment to theological students in training to locate where in the gospels our Lord Jesus made the statement quoted by Apostle Paul. I promised to give a big cash or kind award for the winner within a week.

None could locate it in the gospels. Remarkably these words quoted by Paul were not recorded in the gospels. You can also do your ownresearch and disprove me.

How and where did Paul get this citation that is frequently quoted by all and sundry to support the Christians and preachers on giving and taking?

Obviously, the statement is good and Biblical but I must confess and state that not all of Jesus words were written down or documented (John 21:25), the reason being that the whole world can’t contain every word or statements Jesus said, taught and did while on earth.

The citation Apostle Paul quoted could possibly be given to him when Paul was transported to the third heavens where he had a powerful encounter and audience with the Lord Jesus Christ.

CRITICAL ANALYSIS: Acts 5:1-16

ANANIAS AND SAPHIRA:

1) Where is the place of divine grace in this incidence? How cheap is grace?

2) Critically – God can show his open disapproval of deliberate sinful life in this world of compromise. THE God have also the God of justice and equity.

3) Why? So that others who follow Christ at least might know God’s mind on an issue that is evil. (Leviticus 10:1-7; Joshua 7:1.15 (Achan) (Nadab – Abihu) – Lit strange fire in the camp. Was the giving voluntary or compulsory or competitive in nature?

4) Does God accept which of the two and why? Were the givers spirit led to give?

5) Was there pressure mounted on the givers?

6) Were givers manipulated, induced to give? Eg. Barnabas? Acts 5:4 – was Barnabas induced to sell his property to donate to the proceed to the church?

7) What about Ananias and Saphira? They were not induced to sell their properties or bring the 100% sale price to the common fund

8) Would not the other percentage of the sale price be accepted if they had both resolved to keep the other part for themselves

9) Even at that they could have been recognized as good givers for themselves

10) Even at that they could have been applauded by the church.

(b) NATURE OF THE SIN – ACTS 5:4

The sin was an “acted lie” and spoke deceit as Ananias + Saphira wanted to stand shoulder (deceit) to shoulder with Barnaba (generous) Ananias and Saphira desired/sought for human glory – which will fall under strong God’s condemnation and divine judgment.

Ananias and Saphira planned deliberately for a way to keep their financial reserves secret yet desired to acquire the reputation they desired – ie an acted lie. Lie can be spoken and acted. Saphira = a back up by an untruth deliberate (Acts 5:8) the lie was to – God though they planned to act before men (Holy Ghost)

It was a dangerous craving – and desire to oppose God or tempt the spirit of God. Like the Nation of Israel in the Wilderness. In God’s presence, (Exodu 17:2) have been passed on orally through Jesus Apostles who were eye witnesses during his early and later ministries on earth before he ascended triumphantly to Heaven.

It should also be noted that though Apostle Paul was not one of the earliest twelve Apostles who worked with Jesus Christ, he had an extensive divine spiritual and physical encounters even to the extent of being a dynamic visionary who encountered to the third heavens where he had powerful discussion with the Lord of all flesh – Jesus the Christ. He get more revelations, visions, perhaps than any other Apostle of Christ. It is possible that better raw manifestations of the operations of the Holy Ghost can be more experienced and show cased outside the church settings than inside it.

Has the Holy Ghost ever convicted you on the size, where and phase of your giving and taking on any issue in life? A person’s stinginess or generosity can easily be revealed through his or her GIVING EXERCISES. This can affect our time, talents, skills, resources, brokenness and peaceful dispositions.

Is your God so beggarly that you can insult him by your – attitude behind your giving? Is it not a divine privilege from God for us to show him our attitude to accept Our giving?

Find this from – Kings Cyrius – Ezra 1:1-17, Darius (Ezra 6:1-14) and Emperor Artaxerxes – Nehemiah 1:11; 2:1-20.

Can you honestly determine how much of your HEART IS DEVOTED and SURRENDERED TO GOD? Your stinginess is an expression of belittling our great God by means of our stinginess and self centredness in all areas of our lives. Does our God not own virtually everything there is in the whole world – ranging from breathe of life, career, political career cum leadership, favour, money, wisdom, gifts, skills, talents, opportunities business breakthroughs, intellectual, prowess, children, unprecedented achievements. Let us be generous and Godly in our giving and taking or taking and taking in this life.

Can you examine your heart now because behind your giving whatsoever falls within the ambits of giving and taking or taking and giving.

Who do you think did during his leadership an extensive. Infrastructural and perhaps less human development? In our State(s) or Nation?

Who do you consider in your view that has done so much to develop or empower citizens, technology, religious concerns, civil servants – cum service and infrastructure with a stable leadership peaceful stance in this our state or nation?

Each did his human best but God did the greatest. Hence the “problem is there is no problem” as we succumb to our Almighty God who has the final say. Let us continue to take and give or give and take as the living God is the altimeter giver and answer so far everything will end in praise as we pray in faith for solid answers. God is Great – so he must destroy the subsisting “curses” or “yoke” of predecessor against successor sudrone and vice versa in Rivers State – check out from Odili to Amaechi to Wike to Fubara.

Instead of all manner of protests and courter protests over people and issues wer deeply wow little or nothing in statistical details about. There are secrets we never can know or understand in full more so when political elephant engage in a fight to finish. Our greatest desires are peace, stability justice, equity and robust economic growth. Without peace no moretal being can see God let alone enter God’s paradise. After the heavy storm there shall be peace, tranquility. The best is yet to come.

“Being an enemy to America is dangerous and becoming a friend to America is fatal”-Henry Kissinger. Is fuel subsidy removal not causing more harm to the Nigerian citizens? Perhaps it is instructive to adhere or key into the view of Roland Reagan formal President of America who stated (2004) concerning the USA economy thus-” if USA economy moves, tax it, if it keeps moving, then regulate it, if it stops moving then subsidize it” which principle did we apply and why?

Where do we stand now in our country’s economy? Can’t our national leadership demonstrate political strength by apologizing first because strength is shown in apologizing first. Our citizens’ bravery must be shown in forgiving our leaders first. Righting the wrongs committed is very crucial for forgiveness. Repentance mbst go with reconciliation because absence of contrition in our present national situation borders on hypocrisy. Equally I must state that genuine forgiveness is not a loss of real memory. It is wrong to eulogize the dead who died (by hunger, starvation, unemployment, economic or political deprivation/marginalization, banditry, kidnapping, broad day robbery, electoral fraud or, manipulation, denial of due promotion in establishments, discrimination of sort, religious cum spiritual manipulations, economic-pen-robbery, maladministration, undue favoritism, nepotism, godfatherism, moral depravity and addictive behaviors etc.) and say the dead should rest in peace when indeed such should have lived in peace before death.

May be we should not judge a book by its cover but its contents?

During my sojourn on this earth and in this clime, I have found out that you are powerful as a politician or leader/ruler mainly while you are in power. You become powerless when you are out of power. At best you can talk, criticize advise and condemn with caution. So learn to protect yourself very very well. Have we not had enough for our NEEDS but not enough for our GREED?

Remember there are things we hear and learn best and these are the things we do best. Words are cheap but action is costly (James 4:17)

I weep daily for our beloved states and nation why?

When plunder becomes a way of life, the offenders create for themselves a legal system for such and follow it up with a moral code that glorifies it. Nigerian must be united in earnest prayers for EFCC operatives as they are being overstretched by many discoveries and pursuits corruption- ridden billions and trillions of ill gotten wealth by those whose conscience have been sealed with hot iron. Is it not true that politicians use two weapons to cage us namely (i)use us as tools (ii) and make us enemies of each other. Let’s be careful and discerning. I found it difficult to believe that some public and private offices are devilishly anointed with greed, avarice and embezzlement and selfish aggrandizement. (lcor. 13:5) “if you refuse to give and take or take and give now your future aspiration and ambitions will be an illusion and a fertile attempts to make holistic and durable progress in life as there is no peace for the wicked (Job 20:15).