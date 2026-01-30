Media And The Call To Live Above Board

By Chris Konkwo

The Nigerian media has been mercilessly subjected to all manner of bashing and criticisms in recent times mostly on social platforms.

The bashing in most cases comes from the less educated, political jobbers and surrogates. At other times, from the very educated but uniformly jealous of the power of the media to make ,promote, project or demarket their friends, kinsmen, businesses, professions, tribes or even religions as the case may.

Frankly speaking, the power of the media derives from its functions and nature of business the business of informing, educating, entertaining etc. it’s neither country nor culture bound. As it is in America, Europe, Asia, so it is in Africa and other parts of the continent including Nigeria.

The difference lies in the value system of the respective countries. The media is not born; it’s the creation of the society. It is a sub-system of the society without which the entire society is incomplete. Hence, the information function of the Nigerian media is basically about Nigeria and the events they create. Recall the popular aphorism; no event, no history; Rather than blame the media for their alleged weaknesses and abuses, materialism, crave for power and unprecedented respect for and idolization of money which has taken the centre stage of the Nigerian value system ought to. If only what counts in any society is money and material acquisition, why will the media be expected to be different. Media men are commonly called journalists based on the fact that the editorial staff-journalists are the soul of the media. They are not angels and may not be saints either.

There are other professionals in the media too- administrators, accountants, lawyers, marketers, printers, and computer operators. Above all, the media is a business that should also compete, excel and make profit to cater from the welfare of its numerous staff.

It’s therefore imperative to explain all of this for a fair and informed assessment especially for those who may not be aware that the media is beyond a public trust.

Having said this, let us also note why it appears the media place much focus on certain issues or certain people at certain times as the case may be. It’s already established that the media business-news reporting, news analyses, commentaries and all editorials is all about the people and events about the people.

It’s against this backdrop that it is often asked who actually are the agenda setters, the media or the people? It’s actually the people that create the news events from which the media select, process and disseminate. The media (agenda-setting theory). The people want to know what others are doing, thinking, legislating, manufacturing, producing etc as they affect them.

They also want people to know what they are doing, producing, idealizing; what their representatives – governors, lawmakers, government officials, judicial officers, etc are doing.

Therefore whatever is trending at any time to a reasonable extent dictates the attention and emphasis the media give them.

There cannot be too much reporting or emphasis on any issue, it all depends (don’t rule out the profit motive) and the application of the basic principle of economics. The higher the demand, the higher the supply.

Another recurring criticism of the media is credibility loss and corruption – subscribing to gratification to distort, suppress, fabricate stories and outright lies for material gains.

Without the slightest intention to deny the existence of all of this, or to hold brief for the journalism profession, the question that begs for an answer should be what has happened to our value system-from the family to the educational institutions (nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary) to other government agencies and institutions, to the markets, to the judiciary, to the legislature to the hospitals, courts, the police, etc. if all these groups contend the credibility as thanks to our wrong value system issue, the media cannot for crying out loud cannot be an exception.

Another question that bags for answer is who ‘says what, does what, legislates what for the media to report and use as a tool for infirmation and education to the larger audience (public). Who are the owner/managing directors of the media organizations? A politician, a retired army general or police officer, from what background and for what interest?

This brings up the issue of the watchdog role of the media, which if critically digested means ensuring that those with whom the management of the affairs of the people is entrusted do so with utmost regard and respect for the people, carry out their duties selflessly, transparently and with fear of God.

And when any aberration or misconduct is discovered, the media is also expected to report or raise alarm for the relevant and appropriate authorities to react and put the house in order. This is what the watchdog role of the media is all about. But what about the interest of the media owner and, or employer which must also be watchdogged.

In the past, we talked about authoritarian press ideologies because of the use of force, coercion and the instruments of compulsion such as withdrawal of licences, fines and jail terms to compel the media to do the bidding of the state and certain individuals – those in authority.

What is the difference today? The glaring use of instrument of force has only been replaced by unemployment, who do you learn before you are given the job, paying for the job, wrong value system, the interest of the politician media owner who acts as the government megaphone for contracts and govt patronage in terms of advertisement and other commercial publicity materials.

In the face of all this, what is the media expected to do as the conscience of the people, conveyor of public opinions, purveyor of hard facts.etc, without compromising its position as a responsible, ethical and constructive conduit for information, serving the public interest rather than promoting special agendas.

However, that is not to say that all hope is lost. But to have the media of our dream – that credible media that’s incorruptible, truthful, dependable, objective and that serves public interest, our value system has to be right, and followers must be order and follow the right and qualified leaders. Contrary to this is an aberration (leaders being under follower).

In like manner, decent and truthful Nigerian and all time professional must be given access to media ownership, not dictated by how much you have and other sundry encumbrances.

Well informed, trained and creative writers who are interested in creating a decent society where dignity, excellence and right knowledge is the yardstick for measuring success should from the bedrock of our media landscape. Chris Konkwo, PhD, FCAI is a Port Harcourt based journalist and a Communication Scholar.