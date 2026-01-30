Ibiyomie Prays For Rivers, Declares End To Political Crisis

The Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyomie, has offered prayers for the Rivers State Government and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that the political crisis in the state has come to an end.

Pastor Ibiyomie made the declaration on Thursday, January 22, 2026, during Day Four of the church’s annual programme, Glory Reign, held at the Global Headquarters of Salvation Ministries.

According to the cleric, the lingering challenges confronting Rivers State are beyond human solution but have been resolved through divine intervention.

He stated that God has broken the chain of events responsible for political instability and restored peace to the state.

The senior pastor further declared that what he described as the “curse of succession conflict” between predecessors and incumbent leaders has been broken.

He recalled that the Ijaw nation previously experienced a pattern of one-term governorship, which he said was overturned through prayers during the administration of former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Pastor Ibiyomie urged Governor Fubara to remain steadfast and not be troubled, assuring him that God has taken control of the situation and that no human force can overturn divine will.

“I pray that every evil hand over Rivers State be broken, and I decree peace in Rivers State.

It is beyond any human force; therefore, I declare that the storm is over,” the pastor proclaimed. The prayer session drew loud affirmations from worshippers as the cleric expressed confidence that peace and stability would prevail in Rivers State.