King Suanu Baridam Congratulates Chief Lesi Maol On Emergence As KAGOTE President

By Dormene Mbea

The Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King (Dr.) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, JP, has congratulated Chief Lesi Maol, Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, on his emergence as the President of KAGOTE.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 24, 2026, the monarch described Chief Maol’s emergence as both timely and well-deserved, noting that his acceptance of the leadership responsibility, despite his demanding professional and business engagements, reflects genuine patriotism and deep-rooted commitment to the progress of Ogoniland.

According to His Majesty, Chief Maol has demonstrated uncommon selflessness by choosing to serve his people at a critical moment in Ogoni’s developmental journey.

“Chief Lesi Maol has shown uncommon patriotism and selflessness by accepting to serve his people at this critical time.

His decision reflects not only his deep-rooted commitment to Ogoni but also his readiness to dedicate his experience, intellect, and resources to the advancement of our land. This is leadership anchored on sacrifice and vision,” the Royal Father stated.

The monarch further commended the proactive measures already initiated by the new KAGOTE President, particularly his resolve to revamp, rehabilitate, and reconstruct public schools across Ogoniland that have remained in deplorable conditions for years.

He described the setting up of a committee to conduct a comprehensive assessment of affected schools as a strategic and foundational intervention.

“The state of many of our public schools has been a matter of deep concern to traditional institutions and community leaders. Chief Maol’s swift action in constituting an assessment committee signals purposeful leadership.

By prioritizing education infrastructure, he is laying a solid foundation for sustainable development and investing in the future of our children,” the monarch added.

His Majesty also lauded the economic empowerment programmes outlined by the new KAGOTE leadership, describing them as practical and inclusive initiatives capable of stimulating grassroots development, reducing poverty, and restoring dignity among the people.

He emphasized that economic rejuvenation remains central to the collective aspirations of the Ogoni people and urged stakeholders to support the implementation of the proposed programmes.

The Gbenemene therefore called on all Ogoni sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to rally behind Chief Maol and his executive team.

He encouraged prayers, unity, and constructive cooperation to enable the new leadership to succeed in its mandate of developing Ogoniland and positioning Ogoni prominently on the global stage for positive contributions and impactful achievements. His Majesty reaffirmed the continued support of the traditional institution in Khana and across Ogoniland for initiatives that promote unity, development, and collective progress.