Chief Lesi Maol’s Philanthropy Earns ECOSON’s Highest Accolade

Chief Lesi Maol, a renowned business mogul and philanthropist from Ogoni, has been honored with the prestigious Award of Recognition by the Ecological Society of Nigeria (ECOSON) in appreciation of his outstanding generosity and humanitarian efforts.

The Award of Recognition was presented to Chief Lesi Maol on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the ECOSON 2025 Port Harcourt Conference, a gathering of esteemed personalities from environmental organizations, captains of industry, and dignitaries. This prestigious event provided a fitting platform for the Ecological Society of Nigeria (ECOSON) to honor Chief Maol’s remarkable contributions to society. The conference brought together influential voices and leaders in the environmental sector, spotlighting the achievement of Chief Maol’s achievement and the impact of his philanthropic efforts.

Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, at the event extended commendation to the Ecological Society of Nigeria (ECOSON) for recognizing outstanding individuals like Chief Lesi Maol, who are making impactful contributions to society through their philanthropic efforts. He noted that the university is proud to support ECOSON’s initiatives and applauded the organization’s commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and community development. He noted that by partnering with ECOSON, the university reaffirms its dedication to fostering a better environment and society.

Representing Chief Lesi Maol at the ECOSON 2025 Port Harcourt Conference, Dr. Friday Baridoo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ecological Society of Nigeria for the Award of Recognition bestowed upon Chief Maol. According to Dr. Baridoo, the award serves as a powerful validation of Chief Maol’s tireless efforts to make a positive impact in his community through his philanthropic endeavors. “This award is a great honor, and we are deeply humbled that our efforts have been recognized by such a prestigious organization,” Dr. Baridoo said.

Dr. Baridoo highlighted that Chief Maol’s philanthropic work is guided by a strong sense of social responsibility and a passion for promoting environmental sustainability. He noted that the award is a significant milestone that will undoubtedly inspire Chief Maol to continue supporting initiatives that benefit the community and the environment. “We are proud to be part of a community that values giving back and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” Dr. Baridoo added. “We believe that our efforts, though small, can collectively contribute to a better future for all.”

Dr. Baridoo concluded by reiterating Chief Maol’s commitment to collaborating with organizations like ECOSON to drive positive change in society. He expressed confidence that the award will motivate others to follow Chief Maol’s example and contribute to the betterment of the community. “We look forward to continuing our work with ECOSON and other like-minded organizations to create a better, more sustainable future for our communities and the environment,” Dr. Baridoo stated. “We are grateful for this recognition and pledge to continue making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.”

Chief Lesi Maol’s recognition by the Ecological Society of Nigeria is a fitting addition to the numerous awards and honors he has received over the years for his outstanding philanthropic efforts.

His commitment to giving back to the community has been consistently demonstrated through various initiatives, including the annual payment of tuition fees for all Gokana students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, provision of free JAMB registration, and the construction of multimillion-naira churches in his hometown.

Furthermore, he has implemented empowerment programs for widows, provided free medical and surgical treatment for Gokana residents, and created massive employment opportunities for Nigerians within his establishment. Additionally, he supports outstanding students through various incentives and sponsors notable events such as the Ogoni Praise and Worship and Ogoni Quiz Competitions. Through his selfless acts, Chief Lesi Maol has truly made a lasting impact on his community, and this latest recognition is a proof to his enduring legacy.