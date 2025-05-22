Pastor Idongesit Matthew Named Best Performing Student As Love Of Christ Bible Institute Graduates New Leaders

In a celebration of faith and leadership, the Love of Christ Foundation Church held a momentous graduation ceremony for its new ministers and church workers yesterday.

The long awaited graduation of new ministers and church workers of the Love of Christ Bible Institute, Ikot Inyang Ika, Akwa Ibom State held with a fanfare at the Love of Christ Foundation Church on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The event, which took place at the church premises, honored the dedication and achievements of the 2025 cohort from the institute.

The event which was graced by personalities saw the emergence of Pastor Idongesit Matthew as the best performing student, a recognition that brought a wave of applause from the attendees.

“It is a privilege to serve God and His people,” Matthew said during the ceremony, adding that the achievement was not just his as it reflected the support of his mentors and the community.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Bishop Dr. Abraham Fisher, who delivered an inspiring message titled, “If You Are Not Fishing, You Are Not Following,” drawing from Mark 1:17. emphasized the importance of evangelism and fulfilling God’s purpose.

“Every believer is called to spread the gospel,” he urged. “Fishing for souls is an essential part of our Christian journey.”

The ceremony was presided over by Apostle Dr. Lawrence Innocent, the President and founder of the Love of Christ Foundation Church.

He encouraged the graduates to embrace their roles as servants of the Lord. “We are all chosen for a purpose,” he stated. “May you go forth and fulfill the ministry that God has set before you.”

Among the graduates were Evans Abasibiaghake Brendan and Rev. Chidi Amachi Nwulu, who also received commendations for their hard work and commitment.

The event was further graced by notable ministers, including Rev. Dr. Winner Abraham and Pastor Mrs. Unyime Lawrence Innocent, who shared words of encouragement and blessings.

As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of hope and renewed commitment to service. The Love of Christ Foundation Church continues to inspire its members and the wider community through its dedication to spiritual growth and leadership development.