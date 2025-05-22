Man Kills Ex-Lover Ahead Of Her Wedding In Enugu

A man identified as Ogbonna, popular known as Mourinho, has allegedly killed his ex-lover, Chisom Ayogu at his residence in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Chisom, who hails from Amufie Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, visited her former boyfriend, Ogbonna at his home on New Anglican Road, Nsukka to inform him about her forthcoming marriage.

An eyewitness, who pleaded to remain anonymous, told Kristina Reports that what was meant to be a peaceful visit turned violent when a disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation with Ogbonna assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

By the time help arrived, Chisom was already unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors. The suspect, Ogbonna, who hails from Igogoro Community, also in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, has been arrested by the police and is currently undergoing interrogation.