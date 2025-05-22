Metro

Man Kills Ex-Lover Ahead Of Her Wedding In Enugu

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 19 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

A man identified as Ogbonna, popular known as Mourinho, has allegedly killed his ex-lover, Chisom Ayogu at his residence in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Chisom, who hails from Amufie Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, visited her former boyfriend, Ogbonna at his home on New Anglican Road, Nsukka to inform him about her forthcoming marriage.

An eyewitness, who pleaded to remain anonymous, told Kristina Reports that what was meant to be a peaceful visit turned violent when a disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation with Ogbonna assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

By the time help arrived, Chisom was already unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors. The suspect, Ogbonna, who hails from Igogoro Community, also in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, has been arrested by the police and is currently undergoing interrogation.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 19 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Pastor Idongesit Matthew Named Best Performing Student As Love Of Christ Bible Institute Graduates New Leaders

24 minutes ago

CACN Prelate Harps On Sanctification As National Prophetic Conference Ends In Rivers State

17 hours ago

Man Sets Wife, Children Ablaze Over Alleged Infidelity

17 hours ago

2025 UTME: JAMB Engages VCs, IT Experts To Address Alleged Glitches

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button