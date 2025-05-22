2027: Wike Speaks On Contesting For President

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has announced he will not contest for president in 2027 against President Bola Tinubu.

The former Rivers State governor confirmed that he remains a member of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and has no plans to challenge Tinubu for the presidency.

“I will not contest again. I cannot contest against someone I work with. Who will win except him?” He asked.

Before the 2023 elections, Wike had shown interest in becoming the PDP presidential candidate but lost the party’s ticket to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Since then, Wike has been openly critical of his party’s leadership and the decision to give the presidential ticket to a northern candidate.

The PDP has faced internal struggles, defections, and disagreements after losing the 2023 election.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Wike said the PDP needs to fix its internal problems before it can have a chance in 2027.

Despite his criticisms, he insisted he will not leave the party.

“I cannot do that kind of thing. Am I a fearful man? Am I a weak man? How will I build a house and then you come to frustrate me and I run away?

Who will leave? You will leave. I will not allow you to spoil the house I built. I will stay there.”

Wike also addressed ongoing conflicts within Rivers State, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara was suspended.

He said he is ready for peace but claimed the suspended governor is controlling the situation.

“That boy is my boy, my son. How will I fight a battle against him? The people I am fighting are people who want to steal what they didn’t work for.

“The President called me to say let’s make peace. I said, ‘Boss, how can you tell me to go make peace when I don’t want to go?’

If I don’t want peace, look where I am sitting now, I am sitting here with some governors, one former governor sitting here.

“I told him, the yam is in your hand and the knife. You know how you want peace. If you want good peace, take it; if you want fake peace, okay,” Wike said. Wike denied accusations of playing selfish politics, stating his aim is to stay in politics and protect what he has worked for over the years.