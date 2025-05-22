‘I Don’t Work To Compete’ – Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has downplayed comparisons between his tenure and that of Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State who also served as FCT Minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a Saturday interview with BBC Pidgin, Wike made it clear that he does not want his performance to be directly compared with El-Rufai’s.

While acknowledging El-Rufai’s significant contributions, Wike emphasized that his own approach to governance is unique.

El-Rufai is widely regarded as one of the most impactful FCT Ministers, but Wike stressed that each minister brings their own style and priorities to the role.

He said, “I’m not working to be compared with anybody, including El-Rufai. When President Tinubu told me there was work to be done and showed sincerity and support, I understood that he wanted me to change Abuja.

“People are the ones judging because they see what happens. I’ve never lived in Abuja before.

“When El-Rufai was Minister, I was Chairman of a council and didn’t come to Abuja, so it would be difficult for me to comment on comparisons. “All I know is that people say El-Rufai tried his best. I don’t work to compare myself with anyone.”