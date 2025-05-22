SOLAD Promises To Prioritize Security, People’s Welfare

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas (rtd) has reaffirmed that the security and welfare of Rivers people remain the top priorities of his administration.

He made the declaration at Khana LGA over the weekend during a strategic security meeting in the area.

Represented by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju the SOLAD emphasized his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Khana LGA leadership and stakeholders to enhance security as well as the improvement of the peoples welfare.

In a press statement by the Senior Special adviser to the SOLAD, Hector Igbikiowubo the security meeting highlighted three major points including; Protection of critical infrastructure; Community-led security initiatives and Commendation for orderly conduct

Earlier, the Khana LGA administrator Prof. Barinedum Nwibere enumerated their ongoing efforts to promote peace in the area including dialogue with traditional rulers and security agencies.

He also added his administration’s efforts in polio vaccination campaigns for primary healthcare, plans to recruit adhoc teachers to improve education delivery as well as flood mitigation measures in response to NIMET’s flash flood warnings.

In his contribution, HRM, King Suanu Baridam raised critical concerns, including, drawing government attention to dilapidated state of schools in the LGA; encroachment by herdsmen threatening farmers in the area as well as inadequate police funding and manpower which he noted affects security agent’s response in terms of emergency.

Another stakeholder, Mrs. Rita Jumbo who spoke on behalf of the women group advocated for greater inclusion of the women in empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and training opportunities to foster socio-economic growth. In response, the SOLAD reassured the Khana LGA people of his administration’s unwavering dedication to their security and well-being. Urging sustained partnership between communities, security agencies and the government at all levels, for safer and more prosperous Rivers State.