FCTA Officials Under Investigation – Obuah

The FCT Administration has said some of its officials will be investigated for conniving with developers and other individuals to encroach on many green areas in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Both the FCT Administration and some other stakeholders, including the town planners in the nation’s capital, noted that the infractions to the green areas are being done with total violations of the already distorted master plan of the capital city.

Green areas are spaces with greenery for recreation and environmental benefits within an urban setting. They are often covered with vegetation like grass, trees, shrubs, or other plants, and in some places, subject to approval, are designated as parks, gardens, community gardens, and natural areas.

The continued infractions on the master plan according to reports are also affecting waterways, drainage, areas meant for convenient passage of sewage and locations where electricity high tension wires pass through.

Many stakeholders, including some departments of the FCT Administration believe that such contravention cannot be done without the knowledge of some officials.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Chief Felix Obuah, during his recent visit to Guzape District, confirmed that some FCTA officials would be investigated in respect to the infractions.

Although, Obuah did not name the affected officials, he said any of them found wanting would be punished according to the civil service act. Although some of the stakeholders believe this has been going on for some time, they said such abuse is overwhelming under the present FCT Administration.

It is believed that these areas are being sold to interested buyers and speculators, or reallocated to highly connected individuals in flagrant violation of the Abuja Master Plan with the support of the officials, especially those in the administration of land.

It is reported that most areas reserved for green areas in Guzape, Wuse, Central Business, Utako, Jabi, Wumba districts are being distorted. In some cases, duplexes and other high buildings are being built on either the green areas or on the waterways.

In Guzape District, credible sources said about 70 hectares of green area and high-tension pathways in the district have now been fully allocated for residential building with construction currently ongoing in some of the places.

For instance, a green area located along Abdulrahman Okene Street, where a U-shaped land totalling 3.4 hectares was originally allocated as a park and recreational area, has been reallocated for residential building.

Recently, officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) of the FCTA went to the same Guzape District and nabbed one of the estate developers for allegedly encroaching and converting waterways and green areas, selling the same to unsuspecting subscribers.

The Coordinator of the AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah, who led top management team to the site, said an investigative committee’s report indicated that the developer grossly abused the approval given to him. The AMMC team also discovered some green areas already violated in Utako, Katampe, and Wumba districts.

In Maitama District, a flood plain area that can be sighted from Shehu Shagari way, opposite CBN training centre, has also been fenced purportedly allocated as plots for development.

Such infractions were also noticed at the Central Business Districts. These include the site for the construction of a magistrate court along Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Road, adjacent AYM Shafa Filling station in Garki, was originally a park that was re-designated.

Another area that has been reassigned is behind the Government Secondary School, Area 3, Garki. Already, plots are being fenced ahead of constructions. The new plots could be sighted from the NNPC Mega Station.

Elsewhere, construction work on a green area is ongoing around the National Mosque. The site is crammed on both sides of the Nigeria-Export Import Bank, City Park and the Wood Bridge Park. Also, at Kado Estate, there has been some clearing works in an area opposite Lakeview Homes by Phase 11 gate, which is along a waterway. Although, the area had already been fenced with iron plates, officials of the Development Control Department of the FCT Administration had marked it with “stop work” inscription.