Vurasi Urges Couples To Build Christ-Centred Homes For Heavenly Living

…As Elder Eebee, Wife, Beatrice Celebrate 37yrs Of Marriage With Thanksgiving

Pioneer and retired Prelate of the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) His Eminence, Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi, has emphasized the importance of establishing Christ-centered homes for a fulfilling marital life.

Speaking during the Marriage Blessing and Thanksgiving service of Elder (Snr. Catechist) Akpobari Eebee and his wife, Beatrice, marking their remarkable 37 years of marriage held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at St. Luke’s Christ Army Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Vurasi likened homes to two distinct paths: one leading to heaven through Christ and the other to hell under Satan’s influence.

“The nearest place to hell is a Satan-centered home,” he warned, highlighting the inevitable suffering and regrets that arise when families stray from faith. Conversely, he encouraged couples to strive for a Christ-centered home, where love and guidance lead to heavenly living.

“Your wife is your portion and you will never going to look for any other wife again. When you take care of her, you have obeyed God. She is not only your portion in life, but she is your portion in the sweat of your labour.

“We do not marry wives free. We marry wives with money. And when you have married your wife, she is the portion of your labour. Therefore, take good care of her”.

In the message which he titled “The Nearest Place to Heaven”, the Prelate Emeritus drew a sharp contrast between Christ-centered and Satan-centered homes, declaring that “the nearest place to hell is a Satan-centered home” where suffering, regret, frustration, and disaster reign.

In contrast, he described a Christ-centered home as “the nearest place to heaven,” a haven of joy, peace, and spiritual prosperity.

“If you want to make heaven,” he declared, “start by making your home Christ-centered. From there, you can draw closer to heaven because you are already living it.”

“When you see your wife, remember how you laboured to get her,” Vurasi said. “She is not a free gift. She is your portion. Take care of her, respect her, and be ready to say sorry when you are wrong.”

Speaking about the Eebees, Most Rev’d Vurasi praised their example of faithfulness, love, and godliness, noting that their marriage is already “very, very close to heaven.” He commended their commitment to keeping Christ at the center of their family and urged other couples to emulate their lifestyle and values.

The pioneer Prelate articulated key principles for achieving this vision, drawing from the book of Ephesians, chapter 5. He stressed the importance of mutual respect and love, particularly urging wives to submit to their husbands while reinforcing that husbands must also love their wives as Christ loves the church.

“Look at my Media Communicator and his wife”, Vurasi said, pointing at Rev. Canon Jerry Needam who was at the event with his wife, Promise, “I didn’t ask them to dress like this today. But because of this message that was given to them , they held that key, and they used that key to operate the family’, and because their family is a God centered home, they are flying in Jesus name”, and urged the celebrants to look in like manner and treat themselves as ‘king and queen’.

The service reached an emotional peak when Elder Akpobari Eebee shared how he met Beatrice during his youth service in Lagos, where she stood out in his mathematics class for her brilliance. “I took interest in her because of her intelligence and proposed to marry her. That was 37 years ago,” he recalled with joy.

Reflecting on their journey, Elder Eebee attributed the success of their marriage to the fear of God, mutual love, and unwavering faith. He recounted how his wife stood by him during his health crisis in 2014–2015, when he was referred to India for treatment. “She never left my side. That experience strengthened our bond and deepened our trust in God,” he said.

Mrs. Beatrice Eebee, in her heartfelt remarks, expressed deep gratitude to God for the grace to enjoy 37 years of love and companionship with her husband. “I’m blessed to have a husband who fears God and loves me unconditionally,” she said. She encouraged couples to rely on God and prioritize mutual respect and unity in their marriages.

The couple, blessed with five children—three daughters and two sons—were surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Distinguished members of the Stakeholders Forum, Bori Diocese, Christ Army Church Nigeria in attendance included Barrister Sunday Dumnamene James, PhD; Rev. Canon Jerry Needam; Sir Lekia Sunday Deyah; Dr. Lebari Bank; Engr. Deekia Deewii and their wives.

Officiating ministers included Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi (Prelate Emeritus, CACN), His Grace Most Rev’d (Dr) M.B. Needom, Archbishop, Rivers Province II; Ven. N.S. Menepue, Ken-Khana Archdeaconry; Ven. J.B. Johngbo PhD, Diocesan Secretary; Rev. Can. S.L. Pueba, Bori District Superintendent; Rev. Can. B.B. Gbobie, Ken-Khana East; Rev. Can. Jerry Needam, Kono; Rev. Can. E.L. Akue, Kpite and Rev. Felix Nwiaator amongst others.

The event was a celebration of enduring love and godly commitment, echoing Most Rev’d Vurasi’s charge: “Make your home a Christ-centered home, and you will already be near heaven.”

