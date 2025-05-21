CACN Prelate Harps On Sanctification As National Prophetic Conference Ends In Rivers State

The 1st National Prophetic Conference of the Christ Army Church Nigeria was held from Thursday 15th through Sunday 18th May 2025 at St John’s Cathedral, Metropolitan Church, Galilee, Gream-Ama, in Okrika LGA, Rivers State, Nigeria, as Prophets and Seers from every part of the Country arrived the Metropolitan Church. Above 300 persons attended the epoch event. The gathering is historic as it is the first of its kind in the history of the Church since its establishment in 1916.

Being an historic event, the participants were ecstatic. They aired that the Conference tagged “Be ye Sanctified” John 17:17 is a blessing for Prophetic Ministry of the Church. The Prelate of the Church, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, JP, GACACN, who officially declared the Conference openend on Friday, 16th May, 2025, admonished all participants to allow the Holy Spirit to work in them. Quoting from 1 Peter 1:15, 16 “But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.” He expounded that their office as prophets demands total sanctification if God must speak to his people through them.

He said as God communicated with Moses of old He can also communicate with them if only they could live a life of holiness, pointing the attributes and foundation of the founder, Prophet Garrick Sokari Daketima Braide. He said Garrick Braide was a holy man, one whose position was intransigent when it has to do with sin. He lived a separate life, a life of prayer, devotion and abstinence from anything that has the colouration of sin and worldliness.

The Prelate, charged them to uphold the insignia of the founder. He mentioned that the world has veered off the path of God. Even servants of God this days are going their way, as mentioned by Prophet Isaiah, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; Isaiah 53:6. Following the continuous swaying position of man, God’s direction is vehemently needed to emancipate mankind from the approaching gloom and doom. He urged them to be God’s instruments and stand in the gap. To hear from God and then proclaim say to His people.

The Emeritus Prelate, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi, DSSRS, Amp, JP while addressing the college of Prophets and Seers dragged their attention to 1 Corinthians 14:3 “But he that prophesieth speaketh unto men to edification, and exhortation, and comfort.” He eloquently elucidated that any prophet whose prophecy fall short of edification, exhortation and comfort of God’s people lacks God’s standard. He said every Godly prophecy edifies, exhorts and provides comfort to the weary hearts and languishing souls.

He called the College of Prophets and Seers to always stand by the leadership of the Church, and should not cease in prayer for the Prelate and those who are working with him to build the Church.

During the lecture presented by Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, ACACN the General Secretary of the Synod of the Christ Army Church Nigeria which was captioned, “Doctrinal Practices of the Christ Army Church Nigeria Prophetic Arm”. In his background to the study mentioned that there was a certain period in history when the prophecy of Joel with down the subconscious mind of Christian adherence and priests. Quoting Joel 2:28 “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:”

Canon Duke mentioned that it was during such a period the Garrick Sokari Daketima Braide was born. Therefore, his gift of prophecy, healing and miracle was not appreciated by the leadership of the Niger Delta Pastorate Church (NDP) of his time.

Canon Duke further mentioned that Prophet Braide was a prayer warrior, who ceased not to pray but gave himself for it. He loved quiet time, hallowed holy days, lived holy life, had beautiful relationship with his wife, loved his only daughter, diligent in his canoe and fish buying and selling business. Very importantly, willed and very committed to the things of God. These he said were his symbiosis.

That it was Braide’s call that started the movement referred to as the ‘GARRICK BRAIDE MOVEMENT’. Which later metamorphosed into what they have today as the Christ Army Church Nigeria due to the rejection of him by the authorities of the Niger Delta Pastorate Church at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Bonny the seat of the Bishop, on the Christmas eve of 1915.

The Christ Army Church Nigeria started as the first prophetic, evangelistic and pentecostal movement, emancipating those in shackles and eradicating charms and fetishes in African society. Calling for righteous living and reconciling men and families to God. Providing spiritual needs for the people, firmly standing on the tenet of Christ in Matt. 10:8 “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.”

Canon Duke said a prophet is God’s spokesperson. One who conveys God’s words, directives and commands to His people. He said in the CACN the prophetic Offices include Seers and Prophets.

Still in his presentation he highlighted the healing articles approved by the Church which are, Oil, Water and Clay citing James 5:14 and John 9:6,7. That the above healing articles are chaptered and versed, used by Christ and the apostles.

Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, going forward, equivocally mentioned that articles like, incense, candles of different colours, white, red, black materials, animal sacrifices, Michael perfumes, dry gin removal of charms with teeth, worshipping of angels, charging of money before praying for the sick and those on enquiry are FAULTS PRACTICES and as such alien and not acceptable in the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

Rt Rev’d Dr Lucky T. Elkana who was a guest speaker expounded the topic, “The role of the Prophet in Church growth in synergy with the Ecclesiastical Arm.”

He mentioned that the Christ Army Church Nigeria is a unique Christian organization with Ecclesiastical and Prophetic Ministries. He said the discourse is geared towards the genuine concert between the two Arms in foisting robust growth.

The Bishop urged the Prophets and Seers to follow the torch light of the founder. He again mentioned that holiness and prayerfulness roped with hospitality and love should be cultivated. The Bishop who aired the undiluted word of God asked prophets to be far away from sin and mundanity. He said in Christ Army Church Nigeria, the Prophetic Arm is saddled with the planting of Churches following the landmark of the founder, while the Ecclesiastical Arm feed and retain the flock.

Concluding, he annexed that prophets must bring comfort to the downcasted and broken, meeting God’s word in 1Cor. 14:3.

On Sunday 18th May, 2025, at 7am the Metropolitan Church was already filled with Prophets and Seers set to have an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ through the celebration of Eucharistic Feast. The Celebrant of the Eucharist, Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, ACACN quoting from John 6:53-56 urged all to purge their hearts and reconcile with God before partaking in the sacrament. He mentioned that the flesh and blood of the Lord Jesus Christ gives not only physical life but spiritual as well. Canon Duke buttressed further that the flesh and blood of the Lord Jesus Christ should not be taken unworthily as those who do will face some consequences as versed in 1Cor. 11:27-30. The element was administered to 285 Prophets and Seers.

The Thanksgiving service which started at 10am with timbers and calibers. The air was filled with exceeding joy and praises as adherence worship God. The Prelate, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, during the sermon urged the Prophets abd Seers to bring glory to God through their good works as recorded in Matt. 5:16 “Light your light so shine before men, that they may see your good work; and glorify your Father which is in Heaven. He said they should not go home and continue in the old way, but put very thing they have learnt into practice. Most importantly they should embrace with their both hands the true doctrines of the Christ Army Church Nigeria Prophetic Order and practices.

Quoting John 8:12, he further encouraged them to be the light of the world. That light has nothing to do with darkness; hence, their activities should in all ramifications reflect light. That until they leave in sync with God’s word, obey His will and follow His directives they can never shine as light, but to shine as light they must make conscious effort to obey God’s word. The service ended with thanksgiving from the four provinces and the Metropolitan Church.