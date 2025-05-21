“I Will Stay In PDP And Work For Tinubu’ – Wike

…Dismisses Achike Udenwa’s Threats

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said he won’t leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while working for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said he’s not a man that gives to fear, hence would remain with the PDP while working for Tinubu as a minister.

He disclosed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin, published on Saturday.

Asked if he would leave PDP, Wike said: “I can’t do that, I’m not afraid – how will I build a house and you now ask me to vacate the play.

“It’s you that will leave the house not me that built it. You want to spoil a house that I built, I won’t allow you. I won’t leave, I will remain there.

“Opposition does not show impunity or arrogance, it’s the ruling party that does impunity and arrogance because we are in power.

“The one that pains me is the threats from them (South-East PDP). Let me ask you, who is there? Achike Udenwa who is a former governor of Imo and has no single National Assembly member, he didn’t give his party three percent of votes, yet is threatening.

“Sam Egwu, former Ebonyi State governor has no National Assembly member and did not produce a governor, yet is threatening – he is empty – which threat is he issuing?

“We that have produced governor, National Assembly members have not issued any threat, it’s you that can’t give your party three percent that is threatening.

“I have told them that if they zone, when we get to the bridge, we will cross it but they are fraudulent and I have told them that it will kill them.”

He also said he won’t run for the 2027 presidency against President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said he is currently working with Tinubu, hence won’t contest against him in 2027.

Asked if he would contest against Tinubu, Wike said: “I will not contest again, I should contest against somebody I’m working with? Who would win it if not him (Tinubu)?”