Man Sets Wife, Children Ablaze Over Alleged Infidelity

A man said to be about 40 years of age has set his house on fire in Asa Umudim community of Osisioma LGA of Abia State.

The incident led to the death of one of his daughters.

TREND REPORTERS gathered that the wife of the suspect and two other children are battling for survival in a hospital following the attack.

The man was reported to have doused his house with an inflammable substance before igniting the compound, on the allegation that his wife was engaging in extramarital affairs.

The suspect was also said to have accused his wife of regularly picking up phone calls from people he suspected to be her boyfriends.

Angry villagers were about to lynch the suspect before the arrival of the police, who arrested the man. Meanwhile, the body of the daughter of the suspect who died in the attack has been deposited in a mortuary.

