CACN Prelate Urges Clerics To Pursue Prize Of Service, Leadership

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey has charged members of the clergy to embrace their roles as leaders and servants of God.

Speaking at the Presentation Service of Rt. Rev’d Tamunokuro Godwill Tubonemi Henry as Archbishop of Rivers Province 1 of CACN at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Finima, Bonny Local Government Area on Saturday, May 24, 2025, Prelate Abbey emphasized the importance of striving for a divine purpose.

At the solemn and uplifting ceremony, the Prelate who is also the President of Synod, referenced Apostle Paul’s message in Philippians, highlighting the significance of pursuing the “prize of the higher calling.”

“What is that prize?” he asked. “It is the reward for dedicated service and leadership, a testament to our hard work and commitment to God.”

The Prelate elaborated on the qualities essential for attaining this prize, including love, purity, holiness, and meekness.

He encouraged the clergy to reflect on their visions and aspirations, reminding them that true leadership is rooted in humility and service.

In the Proclamation, the Synod Secretary, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Presentation Service Planning Committee, Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, said that during its Special Synod in August 2023, the Christ Army Church Nigeria retired the Pioneer Prelate and enthroned Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey as the new Prelate, creating a vacancy for the Archbishop of Rivers Province I.

Consequently, Rt. Rev’d T. G. T. Henry, the Vice to the Pioneer Archbishop, was screened and successfully declared Archbishop designate in November 2024. On May 24th, 2025, the Synod and Prelate formally presented him as the substantive Archbishop of Rivers Province I.

In a heartfelt vote of thanks, Archbishop Henry expressed profound gratitude to Prelate Abbey for honoring him with his presence at his archbishopric despite his busy schedule.

He acknowledged the support from the Council of Knights, fellow bishops, and the congregation, emphasizing the collective effort that brought the event to fruition.

Despite inclement weather threatening attendance, the Archbishop praised God for the gathering’s safety and unity.

“We have come together under His grace, and I believe we will depart in joy and blessings,” he stated, invoking hope and strength for all in their spiritual journeys.

Rev’d Canon Ikechi Ogbonna who read the citation of Archbishop Henry stated among others that Rt. Rev’d Tamunokuro Godwill Tubonemi Henry was born on July 17, 1963, in Ibuluya War Canoe House, Okrika, Rivers State, Nigeria, to Late Elder Godwill Tubonemi Henry and Matilda Fiboderema Williams. He began his education at State Primary School, Ibuluya/Dikibo, Okrika, obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate in 1976, and later attended Okrika Grammar School, where he earned his Senior Secondary School Certificate (WAEC) in 1984.

In pursuit of spiritual growth and academic excellence, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the International Bible Training College (IBTC) in 2014 and pursued an online programme in Religious Studies at the University of Lagos in 2015.

Bishop Henry’s spiritual journey began early in life within the Anglican tradition, with his infant baptism at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ibuluya/Dikibo-Ama, and confirmation in 1979. In 1981, he joined the Christ Army Church Nigeria at St. Silas Ibuluya/Dikibo, Okrika, where his dedication and leadership blossomed. His ecclesiastical progression included being licensed as an Agent in 1988, Catechist in 1994, Ordained Deacon in 1996, Priested in 1999, Collated Rev’d Canon in 2001, Installed Venerable in 2006, and eventually Consecrated Bishop in 2012.

Rt. Rev’d T. G. T. Henry is recognized as a pragmatic and charismatic minister, deeply committed to God’s service and continually honing his knowledge through various Christian and secular conferences and training. His life reflects a harmonious blend of spiritual devotion and educational advancement. He is married and blessed with children, embodying a steadfast commitment to both family and faith.

Also in attendance at the historic event were: His Grace Most Rev’d (Dr) M.B. Needom, Archbishop, Rivers Province II; His Lordship, the Rt. Rev’d Nkobiriari V. Martins, Bishop, Bonny Diocese; Ven Bright Akum Iroanya, Administrator, Ikwerre Diocese, Ven. Eric B. aminadoki, Administrator, Okrika Diocese; and Ven. Dr. Lee Jen Akwabala.

Others are Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, Chairman, Synod Secretary/Presentation Planning Committee; Rev’d Canon Mac Inoma Diri; Rev’d Canon Godwill A. Samuel; Rev’d Canon Dr. E.A. Sele JP; Rev’d Canon Ikechi Ogbonna; and Synod Communicator, Rev. Canon. Jerry Needam ACACN. As the service concluded, the atmosphere was filled with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment among clergies, inspired to pursue their higher calling in faith and service to the community.