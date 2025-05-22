Game Change! …Wike Blames Rift With Fubara on External Influences

…As Father, Son Reconcile

The current reconciliation efforts between former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and his political son, Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, mark a significant shift in the tumultuous political landscape of Rivers State.

After months of tension, characterized by political warfare and social unrest, signs of a thaw are emerging. This write up explores the intricate developments leading to a potential resolution of their differences.

The Build-Up to Tension

The political quarrel between Wike and Fubara has had dire consequences for Rivers State, leading to stagnation in various sectors. The State House of Assembly, embroiled in conflict, attempted an unsuccessful impeachment of Fubara, resulting in a split that left the assembly factionalized. This division created an environment ripe for instability, exacerbated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s controversial declaration of a state of emergency in March 2025, which saw the suspension of Fubara and his deputy, and the State House of Assembly.

In this turbulent climate, many citizens voiced their discontent, protesting against what they viewed as an undemocratic intervention. However, some felt that the state of emergency provided a necessary pause, allowing for a reevaluation of leadership and governance in Rivers State.

A Light at the End of the Tunnel

Amidst the chaos, a flicker of hope emerged when a National Assembly Committee was constituted to oversee the activities of the Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas. The political atmosphere began to shift further when Fubara visited Wike in Abuja on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, in a meeting brokered by governors from other states. This encounter signaled a willingness from both sides to engage in dialogue, a crucial step towards reconciliation.

Public statements from Wike emphasized the importance of genuine peace, stating, “While I am open to reconciliation, it must involve all key political actors and not serve as a façade.” His remarks during the platinum jubilee celebration of Honourable Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt underscored that the path to unity must be authentic, reflecting a shared commitment to the welfare of Rivers State.

Fubara’s Political Future

During a service of songs for the late Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark, Fubara hinted at a possible shift in his political ambitions, suggesting that he might not be eager to return to the governorship. “Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there,” he remarked, raising eyebrows about his future in politics.

This statement has fueled speculation about his next move, especially against the backdrop of ongoing reconciliation talks with Wike. The dynamics between the two leaders are evolving, and their interactions suggest a potential reconfiguration of political alliances in Rivers State.

The Call for Peace

As reconciliation efforts gained momentum, grassroots movements began to take shape. On May 16, 2025, the Rivers Women Unite for Sim organization convened at the Rivers State Ecumenical Christian Center, where they prayed for peace and unity in the state. Their collective voice resonated with the community’s yearning for stability. “O Lord, our God, unite Rivers State and all her people in Peace, Harmony, and Love,” they cried, illustrating the deep desire for a harmonious future.

These grassroots movements reflect a larger societal push for peace, transcending political affiliations and fostering a sense of collective responsibility among citizens.

Conclusion: A New Chapter for Rivers State

The reconciliation between Wike and Fubara signals a potential turning point for Rivers State, where the specter of conflict may finally give way to unity and cooperation. As both leaders navigate their complex relationship, the broader community’s engagement and aspirations for peace will play a crucial role in shaping the future.

While uncertainties remain, the current developments offer a glimmer of hope for a state that has witnessed prolonged strife. The ongoing dialogue and communal prayers highlight a collective desire for a more stable and prosperous Rivers State—a testament to the resilience and spirit of its people.

“Former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom EzenwoWike, has publicly affirmed that he has no personal conflict with Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whom he refers to as his political son.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Wike clarified his stance amid ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, emphasizing that his opposition is directed at external influences he believes are manipulating Fubara for their selfish gains.

Wike stated, “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?”

He accused certain individuals of attempting to undermine the governor, saying, “I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for.”

He urged the need to confront these external forces decisively, adding, “When you don’t defeat them, they will think you… Defeat them to the final stage.”

The political rift between Wike and Fubara has been a source of contention since 2023, culminating in a state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu earlier this year, which led to Fubara’s suspension in March. Reports indicate that Fubara has since expressed regret for the conflicts and has sought reconciliation, even visiting Wike’s residence with two APC governors to discuss ways to restore harmony”.