We Need Genuine Reconciliation, Lasting Peace – Rivers Women

Rivers Women Unite for SIM held a solemn and symbolic gathering today under the theme: “O Lord, Unite Rivers State and All Her People in Peace, Harmony, and Love.”

Demonstrating deep solidarity and shared purpose, the women appeared in white attire, representing peace and purity of intent.

Their blue headgears, reflecting the official colour of Rivers State, also symbolized calm, stability, and trust, essential for healing and rebuilding.

Complemented by their signature scarves on their necks, their appearance sent a strong message of unity and hope.

The gathering was deeply spiritual and timely.

The women lifted heartfelt prayers, calling on God for genuine reconciliation, love, lasting peace, and true harmony across Rivers State.

They prayed for all political and community leaders to embrace forgiveness, unity, and dialogue for the common good of all.

As mothers, advocates, and active contributors to the state’s progress, the women showed their continued commitment to peace-building efforts and affirmed their steadfast support for a united and prosperous Rivers State. This event marks a renewed commitment by Rivers Women Unite for SIM to stand as guardians of peace, voices of reason, and pillars of unity.