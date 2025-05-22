Students, Stakeholders Celebrate New Kitchen Facilities At IAUE

Some stakeholders and students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, are celebrating the recent addition of modern kitchen facilities in the university, reflecting the ongoing transformation under the leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku.

An alumnus and stakeholder, Chief Geoffrey U. Amadi, at a recent interview with reporters in Port Harcourt, praised the significant improvements under Professor Onuchuku’s leadership, which began in November 2021.

“Since taking office, he has initiated remarkable projects that have elevated the quality of student life and academics at IAUE,” Amadi noted, emphasizing that the recent kitchen addition underscores the administration’s commitment to student welfare.

For many students, the new kitchen facilities are more than just a convenience – they symbolize the administration’s focus on practical solutions to everyday challenges.

“The university has truly become a place where students can focus on their studies without worrying about basic amenities,” said a postgraduate student who identified himself as Geo. Geo, who graduated from the university about 30 years ago, highlighted that the institution’s growing emphasis on entrepreneurship and practical skills, alongside infrastructure like the new kitchens, prepares students for real-world challenges.

Moses Diche, a military officer and longtime supporter of the university, echoed this sentiment, describing the kitchen as a critical addition to the campus environment.

“It’s a simple yet impactful initiative that reflects a genuine concern for students’ well-being. Such thoughtful projects set IAUE apart from many institutions,” Diche said.

With IAUE continuing to expand its academic offerings across seven faculties – including Agriculture, Education, Humanities, Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences, and Vocational and Technical Education – stakeholders are calling for more support from international donors and corporate partners to sustain the institution’s growth. “IAUE is not just transforming students’ lives but also reshaping the educational landscape,” Amadi added, urging public and private sector collaboration to keep the momentum alive.