Wike Has Taken Control, Fubara Has Backed Down, Donu Kogbara Reacts

Renowned journalist, Donu Kogbara has expressed disappointment over Governor Fubara’s silence in the face of rising tensions, saying his lack of public communication has weakened his image and left his supporters confused.

She pointed out that many of those who supported Fubara’s election, especially women, now feel abandoned.

According to her, Fubara is not doing enough to stand firm or reassure his base, despite having once enjoyed massive grassroots backing.

Kogbara also remarked that President Tinubu seems to have favored Wike in the conflict, which has further strengthened the former governor’s position.

She noted that the way events have unfolded suggests that Tinubu may have already chosen sides, tilting the power dynamics heavily in Wike’s favor.

Although the situation in Rivers remains tense, Kogbara suggested that Wike now holds the upper hand, having successfully silenced key voices that once rallied behind Fubara.

She mentioned that many who were once vocal in support of Fubara are now quiet, signaling a shift in loyalty or fear of reprisal.

She criticized Fubara’s media team for not being proactive and questioned why there has been no clear communication strategy from his office.

In her view, the governor’s silence has contributed to the growing perception that he has surrendered control. Overall, Kogbara’s remarks reflect a belief that Fubara’s failure to assert himself has emboldened Wike, who seems to be directing affairs in the state even from outside the Government House.